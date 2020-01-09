Woodhouse Day Spa opens its doors in Lexington

Lexington’s newest spa brings a whole new level of luxury to Lexington Green. The Woodhouse Day Spa recently opened in the former home of Artique and features 17 treatment stations fit for luxury spa services from one of a kind facials to body scrubs.

Owners Jeff Chapman and Cheryl Rose are dedicated to delivering an unparalleled guest experience. With a growing trend in people wanting to invest more in experiences rather than things, Chapman and Rose recognize the need to create a place to relax, refresh and renew. After bringing the Woodhouse brand to Northern Kentucky in 2017, they saw an opportunity to expand the brand and bring the Woodhouse experience to Lexington in 2020.

“The biggest compliments we receive from guests are they feel like they’re stepping into a bubble and that’s exactly what we want,” says Rose. “We want to shelter you from all the stress, technology and what’s going on out there so you can focus on yourself and your health and wellness.”

The 7,000 square foot day spa, adorned with reclaimed Kentucky wood, offers a unique variety of results-oriented spa services. Guests can expect massages inclduing Volcanic hot stone, Swedish and deep tissue; nail services like manicures and pedicures; body treatments (in a Vichy shower), sleep treatments, and scrubs; and waxing services.

Among typical spa services offered, Woodhouse is best known for their signature services like the Woodhouse Escape (a head-to-toe ritual featuring a glimpse of seven specialized treatments) and Signature Minkyti Facial (combined with seaweed) that are both worth raving about.

Woodhouse Spa employees consist of the front desk team who are known as spa concierges, highly trained estheticians, nail technicians and licensed massage therapists. The spa caters to special events in the facility’s group relaxation room that fits parties of all types.

Between the serene music and dimmed lighting, the spa doesn’t feel like it’s a quick left or right off a hectic Nicholasville Road. The goal of Woodhouse is to bring a luxury, resort-like experience to Lexington without having to leave the city.

“We want to make the community feel like they can escape for a minute, but that it’s accessible so they can do it more frequently.”

