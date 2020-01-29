Who made the list for 2020 Best Places to Work for Lexington

The Kentucky Chamber has announced their unranked winners for their 2020 Best Places To Work In Kentucky. The companies are ranked from Small – Medium – Large, depending on their company size.

The local companies for Lexington are:

SMALL

All Star Purchasing

Associations International

Clay Ingels Co. LLC

Clinical Behavior Analysis (CBA)

KLH Engineers

Massage Envy

MCF

Oasis Solutions

People Plus, Inc.

Town & Country Bank and Trust Co.

Unified Technologies LLC

Unified Trust Company

United States Hunter Jumper Association

Ward, Hocker & Thornton, PLLC

Wehr Constructors, Inc.

MEDIUM

Associates in Pediatric Therapy LLC

Blue & Co., LLC

CLARK Material Handling Company

Columbia Gas

Commonwealth Credit Union

Dean Dorton

Forcht Bank

Harshaw Trane

The Keeneland Association

Limestone Bank

MCM CPAs & Advisors LLP

Park Community Credit Union

Stites & Harbison, PLLC

Winterwood Incorporated

LARGE

AssuredPartners

Bluegrass Care Navigators

Central Bank & Trust Co.

CSI

Edward Jones

Farm Credit Mid-America

KORT

Long John Silver’s

Republic Bank

Steptoe & Johnson PLLC

Total Quality Logistics

Vaco

Valvoline

WellCare of Kentucky, Inc.

Rankings will be announced at the awards dinner on Thursday, April 23 held at the Heritage Hall in the Lexington Convention Center.

—

Subscribe to the Ace e-dition for Lexington news, arts, culture, food, and entertainment news delivered to your inbox.

Call today to advertise in Ace, 859.225.4889