Who made the list for 2020 Best Places to Work for Lexington

By Staff
The Kentucky Chamber has announced their unranked winners for their 2020 Best Places To Work In Kentucky. The companies are ranked from Small – Medium – Large, depending on their company size.

The local companies for Lexington are:

workSMALL

  • All Star Purchasing
  • Associations International
  • Clay Ingels Co. LLC
  • Clinical Behavior Analysis (CBA)
  • KLH Engineers
  • Massage Envy
  • MCF
  • Oasis Solutions
  • People Plus, Inc.
  • Town & Country Bank and Trust Co.
  • Unified Technologies LLC
  • Unified Trust Company
  • United States Hunter Jumper Association
  • Ward, Hocker & Thornton, PLLC
  • Wehr Constructors, Inc.

 

MEDIUM

  • Associates in Pediatric Therapy LLC
  • Blue & Co., LLC
  • CLARK Material Handling Company
  • Columbia Gas
  • Commonwealth Credit Union
  • Dean Dorton
  • Forcht Bank
  • Harshaw Trane
  • The Keeneland Association
  • Limestone Bank
  • MCM CPAs & Advisors LLP
  • Park Community Credit Union
  • Stites & Harbison, PLLC
  • Winterwood Incorporated

 

LARGE

  • AssuredPartners
  • Bluegrass Care Navigators
  • Central Bank & Trust Co.
  • CSI
  • Edward Jones
  • Farm Credit Mid-America
  • KORT
  • Long John Silver’s
  • Republic Bank
  • Steptoe & Johnson PLLC
  • Total Quality Logistics
  • Vaco
  • Valvoline
  • WellCare of Kentucky, Inc.

Rankings will be announced at the awards dinner on Thursday, April 23 held at the Heritage Hall in the Lexington Convention Center.

 

