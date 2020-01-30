Where to Eat, What To Do, and What’s Happening on Valentine’s Day...

Where to Eat, What To Do, and What’s Happening on Valentine’s Day 2020 in Lexington, KY?

This year, Valentine’s Day falls on Friday, February 14, 2020.

Wondering what to do on Valentine’s Day in Lexington? Here’s a sampling of the best Valentine’s Day meals and events in Lexington, Kentucky for 2020.

Eating Out for Valentine’s Day

Alfalfa‘s is hosting a Valentine’s Day Dinner on Friday, February 14 at 5 pm.

Celebrate Valentine’s Day at Blue Heron Steakhouse with a special, multiple course prix fixe dinner on Friday, February 14 from 5 pm to 10 pm.

Wine & dine at Crú Food & Wine Bar with a $60 4-course menu including maine lobster & asparagus risotto on Friday, February 14 and Saturday, February 15.

Drake’s is offering a Valentine’s Prix Fixe menu including one app, two entrees, and one dessert to share for two people for $39 on Friday, February 14.

Embassy Suites Lexington Green is inviting all singles, couples and friends to Moonstruck Gala, which includes a buffet-style dinner and dancing, on Friday, February 14 at 6 pm.

Join Forage and Wise Bird Cider Co. for a special Valentine’s Day dinner featuring a farm-to-table five course meal with cider pairings on Friday, February 14. Choose between two seatings, the first at 6 pm and the second at 8 pm, at Wise Bird Cider. Book your ticket online or call the cidery.

HopCat is hosting an early Valentine’s Day dinner with a special 4-course menu paired with Sierra Nevada beers on Wednesday, February 12 at 7 pm.

The Kentucky Castle is hosting several Valentine’s Day dinner events. Beginning with an exclusive champagne and dinner pairing Valentine’s event with Veuve Clicquot on Tuesday, February 11 at 7 pm. On Wednesday, February 12, enjoy an evening at Kentucky Castle Sweet for Sweets Mystery Dinner, including an immersive mystery experience and a buffet dinner at 7 pm. Celebrate your Valentine a day early on Thursday, February 13 with a “Bourbon & Bubbles” dinner at Kentucky Castle at 7 pm. Enjoy a five-course meal paired with bourbon or champagne beverages. On Valentine’s Day, celebrate your loved one with an unforgettable Valentine’s Dinner at Kentucky Castle on Friday, February 14 at 7 pm with a five-course meal served in the Grand Ballroom and live romantic jazz music. Following dinner you’re welcome to walk the grounds, visit the rooftop, or take memorable photos.

Lexus of Lexington is hosting a pre-Valentine’s Day brunch on Wednesday, February 13 from noon until 3 pm. There will be brunch, giveaways, kids’ crafts, and raffle prizes.

Celebrate Valentine’s Day at Liquor Barn in Beaumont with Maker’s Mark on Friday, February 14 from 4 pm to 7 pm. Taste the Cupid’s Mark, a refreshing bubbly cocktail, and take home a personalized Maker’s Mark bouquet.

Malone’s will offer a Valentine’s Day Features Menu with choices of filet, crab cakes, and steak & cake, as well as their normal dinner menu on Friday, February 14.

Martine’s Pastries is hosting Le Valentine’s Dîner en Amoureux, a special dinner date à la Française for you and your beloved, on Friday, February 14 at 6:30 pm.

Mi Pequena Hacienda has a Valentine’s Day promo including TJ Fajitas, 2 Patron margaritas, and cheese dip included with each meal.

Mirror Twin Brewing and Rolling Oven are hosting a Valentine’s Day Dinner on Friday, February 14 at 5 pm.

OBC Kitchen has a Valentine’s Chef Features menu available on Friday, February 14 featuring filet mignon, ribeye, scallops, and a chocolate-bourbon dessert.

Shakespeare & Co. is offering a Valentine’s Day Dinner for Two on Friday, February 14 from 4 pm until 11 pm. The menu includes choice of one appetizer, two entrees, two desserts, and served with a glass of champagne. Make reservations on OpenTable or by calling the restaurant.

The Club at UK’s Spindletop Hall is hosting a Valentine’s Dinner for members and guests of members on Friday, February 14 from 5 pm to 9 pm.

S’more Than a Feeling is setting its pop-up at Pivot Brewing for Valentine’s Day on Friday, February 14 from 5 pm to 10 pm. Enjoy drinks along with a special s’mores consisting of a heart shaped strawberry marshmallow, chocolate drizzle, white chocolate shavings, and heart sprinkles.

Join Southland Bagel for bagel pizza, barbecue by O’Brother Smokehouse, and a celebration of kindness on Friday, February 14 at 5 pm. Celebrate Valentine’s Day by making lots of tiny hearts to give to our friends and family, or surprise someone with on Random Acts of Kindness Day.

Stagger Inn is having its first annual Valentine’s Day Stop Light Bar Crawl on Saturday, February 15 at 2 pm.

Set the Valentine’s Day vibe at the Tiny Living Room Cabaret with food and wine providied by Woke Junk Food Vegan on Friday, February 14 at 6 pm.

Bring your special someone and celebrate the love of food and bourbon with Woodford Reserve during their Feast of Saint Valentine which includes distillery tours, a plated meal with paired cocktails and live music on Friday, February 14 at 6:30 pm. Guests must be 21 years of age or older.

Zim’s Cafe and Thirsty Fox are having a romantic evening for two with a prix fixe Valentine’s Dinner menu on Friday, February 14 and Saturday, February 15 beginning at 5 pm. There will be three courses with options to choose from and an add-on drink option.

Valentine’s Day Music Events

Head to Bar Louie on Valentine’s Day to enjoy Second Hand News Tribute Band on Friday, February 14 at 9 pm.

The R&B Party–formally known as The Slow Dance–is happening at Creaux on Friday, February 14 from 11 pm until 2:30 am. Must be 25 & up, full drink menu and appetizers available, DJ Johnnie Johnnie Johnson will play old school jams all night.

Horseshoes KentuckyGrill and Kennedy’s Rickhouse hosts a Paul Groves Valentines Party on Friday, February 14 at 10 pm.

Luke Combs performs at Rupp Arena as part of his What You See Is What You Get Tour on Friday, February 14 at 7 pm.

Rock House Brewing is hosting Share The Love ♡ Valentine’s Dance on Friday, February 14 at 9 pm.

Join Empress Uma Jewels and a few single friends for a simple Single & Bitter cocktail party at Soundbar on Friday, February 14 at 8 pm.

Other Valentine’s Day Events

Join the Amsden for their 3rd annual Galentine’s Day celebration Sunday, February 9 at 11 am. There will be pink drink specials, Valentine’s treats, free yoga/barre classes, a braid bar, photo booth, and more.

Bad Wolf Burgers is hosting The Love Bazaar on Sunday, February 9 starting at 11 am. Get a reading and browse the vendors for gifts, crystals, jewelry, and local jams and jellies while enjoying a Bad Wolf burger.

Galentine’s Parks and Rec Trivia at Blue Stallion Brewing Company featuring a Dad’s Favorites Deli waffle sandwich special on Thursday, February 13 at 7 pm.

Celebrate Valentine’s Day at J&H Lanmark with Speed Dating for the Outdoor Enthusiast on Thursday, February 13 at 6 pm. Meet your potential new partner or just meet some like minded people that enjoy hiking, backpacking, trail running, and climbing. Free refreshments provided.

La Petite Delicat is hosting a Valentine’s Card Making Class on Saturday, February 8 at 11 am and 2 pm. A $5 voucher for food and drink included with each ticket.

Start the Valentine’s Day festivities early this month with Bluegrass Printmakers for a free Valentine’s Day Printmaking event at the Lexington Art League on Saturday, February 1 from noon to 4 pm. Supplies will be provided along with a variety of pre-carved Valentine-themed blocks and stamps. Admission is free; suggested donation of $5.

The Lexington Humane Society is spreading love and cuddles around all day on Valentine’s Day with some wonderful dogs, pups, or kittens. Humane Society volunteers will be delivering these precious animals to either your home or business for a 30-minute cuddelfest. Requests and payment must be received by Saturday, February 8.

Teens can swing by the Lexington Public Library’s Northside Branch after school for Mac & Cheese Valentines on Monday, February 10 from 4 pm to 5 pm. Customize a macaroni bowl with delicious toppings, then create a cheesy gift to give someone special. For middle and high school students; while supplies last.

Join The Living Arts & Science Center for Crafts on Tap: Valentine’s Date Night, Thrown Pottery on Friday, February 14 at 6 pm. Skilled instructors guide you through the basics of wheel throwing and options for decorating.

Hang out at The Mad Potter for Valentines Day for a night of romantic music, chocolates, drinks and a semi-private table for you and your special someone to create your masterpiece on Friday, February 14 from 6 pm to 9 pm.

Start off Valentine’s Day week with Midway’s Chocolate Stroll on Saturday, February 8 along Midway’s historic Main & Gratz Streets from 11 am until 5 pm. Each business will have a chocolate treat as well as fantastic Valentine’s Day week specials.

Mirror Twin Brewing is having a Valentine’s Day Wood-Burning Workshop on Sunday, February 16 at 2 pm.

Painting with a Twist hosts another Valentine’s Day themed painting class on Friday, February 14 at 7 pm.

Pivot Brewing is hosting Exes and Oh’s Bingo on Sunday, February 16 at 2 pm. All money raised at this bingo will benefit CASA of Lexington.

Seventh + Lime is hosting a Valentine’s Day Cookie Class on Tuesday, February 4 at 6:30 pm. This is a laid-back beginner’s cookie decorating class with step by step instructions on how to decorate adorable Valentine’s Day themed cookies.

Sweet Matriarch Lex is hosting a Galentine’s Day Textured Buttercream Painted Cake Decorating Class on Saturday, February 15 at 5 pm to learn how to “paint” a cake canvas with textured buttercream flowers and adorn it with fresh flowers.

Join Carly with In Bloom and Wine + Market for a floral arrangement class that includes wine and a delicious cheese plate on Thursday, February 13 at 6 pm. Tickets include floral arrangement, vase, and cheese plate with wine pairing.

