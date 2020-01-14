What’s Open, What’s Closed on Martin Luther King Day 2020 in Lexington, KY? What celebrations are happening?

This year, Martin Luther King Jr. Day falls on Monday, January 20, 2020.

There is no shortage of events happening on MLK Day, or the days leading up to it, in Lexington, KY. We’ve compiled a list of what’s open, what’s closed, and what to do to celebrate.

What’s Open, What’s Closed on MLK Day, 2020, in Lexington?

Most area retailers and groceries in Lexington will operate on a regular schedule on MLK Day, January 20, 2020. All 24 hour Lexington Krogers will be open on MLK Day, and Kroger Pharmacy will operate on regular hours (each location varies, check with local store). All 24 hour Walmart and Meijer locations will be open.

All U.S. Post Offices will be closed in observance of the holiday on Monday, January 20, 2020. There will be no mail delivery or pickup for the holiday.

Will FedEx, UPS or Amazon deliver on MLK?

Amazon uses the same shipping holiday calendar as USPS and will not deliver on Monday, January 20, 2020.

FedEx will deliver and locations will be open on January, 20, 2020, but FedEx Express will operate on modified service. UPS will be available for pickup, drop off and delivery services.

All U.S. banks and most (but not all) local Lexington banks will be closed for the MLK holiday. Please call specific locations for holiday hours.

No school on Monday, January 20, 2020. The University of Kentucky considers this day an academic holiday and Fayette County Schools will be closed in observance of MLK Day.

All Lexington Public Libraries are closed for MLK Day.

No trash collection on Monday, January 20, 2020. The make up date is Wednesday, January 22, 2020. Residents and businesses that normally receive curbside pick-up on Mondays will be serviced on January 22, the Wednesday after the holiday. Those impacted should place their carts out on Tuesday after 4 pm to ensure Wednesday collection. Curbside collection will only be impacted for those normally serviced on Monday.

Note that recycling collection will resume the week of January 20, so blue carts can be placed curbside on your service day. The Lexington Recycle Center only accepts the following items: aluminum and steel cans; glass bottles and jars; plastic bottles and jugs; and dry cardboard. Other materials, like plastic bags and medical waste, can damage equipment and pose a risk to employees.

Businesses with dumpsters (landfill-bound and recycling) normally serviced by the city on Mondays will have their units picked up on Tuesday, January 21. Businesses with dumpsters normally serviced on Tuesdays will have their units picked up on Wednesday, January 22. Thursday and Friday pick-ups will not be impacted.

Lexington-Fayette Urban County Government offices will be closed on the holiday. The Lexington Recycling Center, the Electronic Recycling Center and the Haley Pike Composting Facility will be closed on Saturday, January 18, as well as on the holiday.

For more information, contact LexCall at 311 or (859) 425-2255.

MLK Day at a Glance – Monday, January 20, 2020

Head to Alfalfa for brunch before or after the downtown Freedom March on Monday, January 20. Their weekend brunch menu will be available from 8 am until 2 pm.

Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Holiday Freedom March will begin at downtown Lexington Center’s Heritage Hall at 10 am. Participants should line up beginning at 9 am inside the corridor of downtown Lexington Center, Heritage Hall on West Main Street.

After the march, the Commemorative Holiday Program will be held in Heritage Hall featuring guest speaker, Rev. Dr. Raphael Warnock at 11 am.

The Plantory presents MLK Jr. Celebration Program on Monday, January 20 from noon until 4 pm. Americorps VISTA members of Plantory will host an event for students (ages 5+) in the community including a full day of activities, conversation, and connection to empower the children in our community while learning about his amazing legacy. Lunch and snack will be provided.

Join the Carnegie Center for a Community Celebration of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day from 12:30 pm until 2:30 pm. Enjoy lunch from IP&J Cuban Food and an inspirational speech by Farmer Brown. Every child will take home a free brand new book written by Brown. There will be activities and workshops, including art with Cierra Spaulding, drumming with Joan Brannon, and poetry with JC McPherson. Families will also have the opportunity to engage in a service learning project with On The Move Art Studio. This is a free event and no registration is required; best suited for families with children ages 3-12.

Following the Commemorative Holiday Program, there will be a Kentucky Theater Film Showing of the featured film, Green Book, courtesy of One World Films at 2:30 pm. The showing is free and open to the public.

The Lyric Theatre & Cultural Arts Center is screening ‘A Dream Deferred’ at 6 pm. The Lyric’s executive director, Whit Whitaker, will orate Dr. King’s ‘I Have A Dream’ speech. Admission is free and open to the public.

