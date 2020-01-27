What to do for the Superbowl 2020 in Lexington, KY??

What to do, where to eat, and where to watch the Super Bowl LIV in Lexington, Kentucky for 2020?

We have the answers for you.

Super Bowl Sunday Events

Backstretch Sports Bar and Grill is hosting their annual Super Bowl Potluck on Sunday, February 2 starting at 1 pm.

Banners is celebrating Super Bowl Sunday with trivia & all-you-can-eat chili dog bar on Sunday, February 2 at 3:30 pm.

Go play at Drake’s for the big game on Sunday, February 2 from 11 am until 11 pm. For every $25 spent on food, receive a $25 promotional gift card to use at a later date. Plus half off beer towers during the game.

The Elkhorn Tavern is having a Super Bowl watch party with half price apps and $1 drink specials on Sunday, February 2 at 6 pm.

The Garage is hosting their first Super Bowl party on Sunday, February 2 starting at 4 pm. Roll ‘n’ Smoke will be on site with their food truck and a specialty menu along with drink specials all evening long.

Kennedy’s Rickhouse is hosting its first annual Super Bowl Party on Sunday, February 2 at 4 pm.

Marikka’s Restaurant & Bier Stube is hosting a Super Bowl Party on Sunday, February 2 starting at 4 pm.

Mr. Brews Taphouse is hosting special all day on Super Bowl Sunday starting at 11 am. Specials include game day pitcher, draft and appetizer specials; kids eat free; $12 all growler fills to go; build your own bloody bar and brat bar.

Head to Rock House Brewing for their Hogs and Dogs Super Bowl Tailgate Party on Sunday February 2 at 12 pm. $10 gets you in the door plus beer and food, guaranteed seating, dog friendly environment, super bowl bingo, and much more.

Sedona Taphouse is counting down to the big game with all day happy hour and brunch featuring food and drink specials on Sunday, February 2 from 10 am to 4 pm.

Watch the Superbowl at Soundbar with their Big Game Pot Luck featuring Indi’s wings on Sunday, February 2 starting at 4:30 pm. There will be nine flat screen TVs, beer bucket specials during the game and happy hour prices until 9 pm.

The Southern Deli & Tavern is celebrating the Super Bowl with food and drink specials on Sunday, February 2 at 5 pm.

Storming Crab is hosting a Superbowl Watch Party on Sunday, February 2 at 5 pm with the game playing on every TV and prizes available.

Thoroughbred Restaurant is having a Super Bowl party on Sunday, February 2 at 2 pm.

Tilted Kilt Pub & Eatery is offering food and drink specials for the big game on Sunday, February 2 starting at 11 am with party pack and individual deals available.

Tin Roof Lexington is hosting a Big Game Watch Party starting on Sunday, February 2 with their doors open at noon.

Watch the big game at Whiskey Bear on Sunday, February 2 at 6 pm. Bring in your favorite snack, but there will be free pizza and drink specials.

Woke Junk Food Vegan is bringing back their Chick Fil A inspired menu on Super Bowl Sunday, February 2. Location will be provided upon confirmed orders. Delivery options also available ($5-$10 depending on location).

Super Bowl Related Events

Stock Up for the Big Day of Bourbon & Football with Total Wine & More at Lexington Green featuring a David James Whiskey and Bourbon Tasting on Saturday, February 1 from 2 pm to 6 pm.

Pre-game at Sky Zone Lexington with Super GLOW on Sunday, February 2 at 4 pm. Enjoy two hours of jumping, dunking, dodgeball, Ninja Warrior Course and more.

The 2nd annual Puppy Bowl at The Summit on Saturday, February 8 at 12 pm. Make a purchase at any Summit restaurant or retailer & get a free dog toy or bandana (first 50 guests). Lexington Humane Society will be accepting donations & bringing puppies & kittens to raise awareness.

