What happened to Lyles BBQ??

It’s the last call for BBQ, Lyles BBQ Company is closing.

This morning, an email was sent out announcing that this will be their last week of selling BBQ.

“We’ve really enjoyed the last five years with you guys. The support you guys showed brought us all the way from a tent on the side of the road to our location on Clays Mill.”

The plan is for Lyles BBQ to be open at their Clays Mill location until Saturday, but each day there will only be a certain amount of BBQ available and they expect to run out by 3 pm.



At the end of the email, the family stated it’s been a crazy ride, which is definitely true for the Lyles family.



This time last year, we watched the Lyle’s BBQ family on CNBC’s show The Profit, a tv series hosted by the CEO of Camping World, Marcus Lemonis, who travels the country rehabbing small businesses (a bit like the ‘Bar Rescue’ concept.)