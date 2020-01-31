The 2020 Commerce Lexington Annual Dinner

On Thursday, January 30, Commerce Lexington had their annual dinner in the Bluegrass Ballroom at the Lexington Convention Center. Local government and business representatives came out to support the Commerce and each other.

During the event, celebrate the success from the past year, recognized several individuals who made significant impacts to the organization and community, and highlight key opportunities going forward.

This year’s theme was BE BOLD, which emphasizes the mindset moving forward throughout the rest of the year.

“The passion that people have for our community and region is what sets us apart from others across the nation. If there’s a problem, we come together, we attack it, and change things for the better,” says Raymond Daniels, Commerce Lexington Inc. Board Chair for 2020.

After an hour of networking, Carla Blanton of Carla Blanton Consulting opened the night by welcoming all who came. Senior Pastor Virgil Grant of Eastside Community Church led the invocation before everyone began on their delicious meals.

Mayor Linda Gorton made a speech about the future bright future of Lexington and thanked local businesses for the time, money and investments they’ve made to the community.

Throughout the program, remarks were also made by Jeff Koonce, Bob Quick and Raymond Daniels.

After the speeches, awards were given to members of the community who best influenced Lexington during 2019.

Volunteer of the Year Award – Abby Vaughn of Unified Trust Co.

Ambassador of the Year Award – Crystal Newton of Bates Security

Leadership Lexington Youth Distinguished Leader Award – Drew Rodriguez, a senior at Frederick Douglass High School

Leadership Lexington Distinguished Leader Award – Miranda Scully of the Fayette County Public Schools

Public Policy Advocate of the Year Award – Councilmember James Brown

W.T. Young Lifetime Achievement Award – Doug Dean, founder of the accounting firm now known as Dean Dorton Allen Ford

Congratulations to all of the award winners for your positive efforts in making Lexington wonderful.

