Lexington Home & Garden News – January 2020

Holiday Cheer

Last month, BIA Cares hosted their annual Operation Military Cheer Toy drive. This traditional toy drive with the Kentucky National Guard has been going on since 2010. This past year, hundreds of toys were donated to be given to almost 700 children across Kentucky.

BIA Members were invited to a Christmas Tree & Wreath Charity Auction at Ferguson Bath, Kitchen & Lighting Gallery.

Jan 11 Athens Schoolhouse Antiques, 10 am

Jan 11 Free Trash Disposal Day, 6 am, Old Frankfort Pike

Feb 4 Sustainability Summit, 8 am, UK Gatton Student Center

The holidays are over and you’re wondering what you can do with your tree or broken holiday lights?

Recycle your Christmas tree

Only natural trees with no ornaments, lights, decorations, or tensile can be recycled in Lexington until January 31. All you have to do is place your tree on the curb next to your carts for pick up. You can also recycle natural wreaths and garland by placing in your grey yard waste cart. For those who use private garbage collection services, you can drop your natural tree off at Jacobson Park with the Kentucky Division of Fish and Wildlife until January 17 at the paddle craft parking lot. The trees will be turned into a habitat for the fish around Kentucky.

Donate your artificial tree

Habitat for Humanity’s ReStore locations on Southland Drive and Winchester Road are taking artificial trees in good condition until January 31. Save them from ending up in the landfill.

Holiday lights drop off

For all broken or unused holiday lights, there are designated areas throughout Lexington where you can drop them off until January 12. Those places are:

Broomwagon Coffee + Bikes

Chevy Chase Hardware

Crank & Boom (both locations)

Gainesway Community Center

Good Foods Co-Op

Government Center

Kenwick Community Center

Lexington Senior Center

Pivot Brewing

Third Street Stuff

West Sixth Brewing

