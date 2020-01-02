Lexington Health and Outdoors News and Events – January 2020

RUN FOR IT

JANUARY

The 7th Annual Urban Mountain Challenge is Saturday, January 25 at 8:30 am at the Big Blue Building in downtown Lexington. Featuring two challenges: a stair climb of the 31 story Big Blue Building and a five story parking helix climb followed by a climb of the Big Blue Building. The race benefits Richmond-based charity For Those Who Would.

FEBRUARY

We get an extra day in 2020 so let’s run with the inaugural Leap Year Day 4 Miler & 2.29 Miler on Saturday, February 29 beginning at 2:29 pm at White Hall State Historic Site in Richmond. This features a 4 Miler for runners only and a 2.29 Miler as the run/walk event. Both races will be chip timed and provide overall and age group awards. The race will benefit On The Move Art Studio, a nonprofit mobile art room created in a refurbished vintage trailer that travels to neighborhoods to host free arts classes for kids in Central Kentucky.

MARCH

The 3rd Annual Lucky Leprechaun Half Marathon, 10 Miler & 5K in historic Versailles, Kentucky is Saturday, March 7 at 8:30 am. The race will benefit The Foster Care Council of Kentucky and The Woodford Humane Society.

Walk, shuffle or run during the Shamrock Shuffle 3K, a St. Patrick’s Day tradition presented by Relic Lexington and Stantec on Saturday, March 14 at 8 am, beginning and ending at Robert F. Stephens Courthouse Plaza. 100% of net proceeds benefit Lexington Habitat for Humanity.

APRIL

Run with the horses in the Horse Capital Marathon & Half Marathon on Saturday, April 18 beginning at 7 am at The Club at UK’s Spindletop Hall. The race benefits Bluegrass Farms Charities, a unique nonprofit dedicated to providing health and human services to people working in Central Kentucky’s Thoroughbred industry.

The 2020 Lexington More Than Pink Walk is scheduled for April 25.

MAY

The Run For The Horses 5K is Saturday, May 16 at 8 am at the Maker’s Mark Secretariat Center at the Kentucky Horse Park. Race proceeds go to raise funds for the care and preparation for second careers and loving new homes for the off-track Thoroughbreds of the Maker’s Mark Secretariat Center.

JUNE

Run for donuts in celebration of National Donut Day with the North Lime Donut Dash on Saturday, June 6 at Wellington Park beginning with the 3K at 8 am and the Kids 1K at 8:30 am. The race coincides with National Donut Day which is Friday, June 5th; so of course, all participants receive donuts at the finish line. A portion of proceeds will benefit The Salvation Army who invented the whole concept of National Donut Day years ago.

JULY

The Bluegrass 10,000 is a certified 10,000 meter race through the main business and historic districts of down-town Lexington on the Fourth of July. The race is part of the Lexington’s Fourth of July Festival presented by Ball Homes and Central Bank and is sponsored by Lexington Parks & Recreation.

Run for ice cream in the 4th Annual Crank & Boom Sprint For Scoops 3Kon Friday, July 17 at Wellington Park. The Kids 1K begins at 7:10 pm and Sprint for Scoops 3K at 7:30 pm. The race benefits a Fayette Eating, Education & Delivery (FEED) who help students in Lexington by providing weekend food bags when they aren’t in school.

AUGUST

On Saturday, August 8, runners and walkers will take to the streets of downtown Lexington for A Midsummer Night’s Run presented by CHI Saint Joseph Health. The night begins with the Fastest Kid in Town race (ages 3-13 can participate) at 6 pm, followed by the One-Mile Fun Run/Walk at 7 pm, and concluding with the A Midsummer Night’s Run 5K at 8 pm.

The 3rd Annual DV8K Life Changing Run is on Saturday, August 15 starting at 7:30 am at Keeneland Barn 2 Area with the option to do the 8K (5 Miles) Run, 4K (2.5 Miles) Run/Walk, Kids 1K and Virtual Runner/Walker. The race benefits “Build a Life Changing Bakery” in Lexington and the DV8 Kitchen Vocational Training Foundation Inc.

SEPTEMBER

The CASA Superhero Run combines a 5K for all ages, a children’s 1K and a festival on Saturday, September 5 at the Kentucky Horse Park with the 1K beginning at 8:30 am followed by the 5K at 9 am. The race supports CASA of Lexington’s mission to advo-cate for abused and neglected children.

OCTOBER

The Bourbon Chase, a 200-ish mile running relay across the Bluegrass State through the historic Kentucky Bourbon Trail, is October 23-24. New for 2020, the lottery is gone and this race is first come first serve. Teams will come together in the city of Clermont at Jim Beam and end the race at the finish line in downtown Lexington. All runners must be 21 years and older to participate.

This article also appears on page 13 of the January 2020 print edition of Ace Weekly.

