Lexington Community News – January 2020

Blue Grass Airport is best of the best

Blue Grass Airport has been nominated for USA Today 10 Best Readers’ Choice Awards 2020 for Best Small Airport. Voters can vote online once per day until polls close on Monday, January 13 at noon. Winning airports will be announced on Friday, January 24.

Central Kentucky Job Club 2020

The Fayette County Cooperative Extension Service, UK Alumni Association, and UK Human Resources Staff Career Development have announced the Winter/Spring 2020 Central Kentucky Job Club schedule. The purpose of Job Club is to provide a positive environment for motivated job seekers to meet, connect, share, and learn through a free group that meets the second and fourth Tuesday of each month at the Fayette County Extension office from 9 am to 10:15 am. January 14: Job Search Q&A Session; January 28: Are Job Offers Negotiable? How Much Are You Leaving on The Table?

Commerce Lexington Top Ambassadors

Congratulations to Greg Brown, Cheryl Eadens, Crystal Mount Newton, and Brooke Wheatley for being recognized as Commerce Lexington’s Top Ambassadors in 2019.

EKU President stepping down

Effective January 6, EKU President, Michael Benson, is stepping down. He will continue to be an advisor to the board of regents during the transition for the next president.

Grand Slam

The Legends baseball organization recently accepted the Bob Freitas Award from Baseball America. This honors the top team in each level that has long-standing business success, dedication to their community, and success on the field. The Legends are a Single-A Affiliate of the Kansas City Royals.

GreenHouse17 awarded Junior League grant

GreenHouse17 was chosen for the 95th Anniversary Grant from the Junior League of Lexington. GreenHouse17 is a local advocacy agency committed to ending intimate partner abuse in families and the community.

J. Render’s Donates to FEED

J. Render’s Southern Table & Bar donated $330 to Fayette Eating Education & Delivery (FEED). With this donation, over 55 more kids will get a weekend backpack this year. Weekend food bags typically contain shelf stable milk, fruit, vegetables, protein, grain, and a snack. One bag of food costs approximately $6, with shelf stable milk being the most expensive item.

LFD Receives Donation

Field Operations Supervisor, Wes Felts, and Field Operations Senior Superintendent, Jarold Jackson, recently presented a firefighting support grant check to Lexington Fire Department’s Assistant Chief John Gosper. Since launching the grant program in 2011, Kentucky American Water has donated more than $72,000 to help fire departments in Kentucky.

Manchester Road Construction Update

Lexington will replace a total of 1,900 feet of sewer lines along Manchester. Construction is expected to last until May of 2020, but businesses are still open during this construction.

What’s in store for Romany

The former Kroger location on Romany Road has been acquired by Greer Companies and The Webb Companies. The developers are soliciting community input. Email [email protected]

__

This article also appears on pages 6 & 7 of the January 2020 print edition of Ace Weekly.

Subscribe to the Ace e-dition for Lexington news, arts, culture, food, and entertainment news delivered to your inbox.

Call today to advertise in Ace, 859.225.4889