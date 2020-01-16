Lexington Center and Rupp Arena get a new name

On January 16, 2020, Lexington Center Corporation announced a naming rights agreement with Central Bank, rebranding Lexington-Central Kentucky’s premier convention, meeting, sports and entertainment complex as Central Bank Center.

To preserve and honor the history and tradition of the legendary basketball program led by Adolph Rupp, the arena will be known as Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center.

“It was also essential to us that we preserve the name of this incredible venue out of respect for Coach Rupp, his accomplishments and his family. We want to preserve and enhance the unmatched tradition of the building that bears his name. We look forward to playing at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center for years to come,” Athletics Director Mitch Barnhart said.

This agreement is the first naming rights agreement in the 44-year history of Lexington Center and Rupp Arena.

A key part of the agreement is the naming rights to the Lexington Convention Center complex, which is currently undergoing a major expansion. The Central Bank Center brand will be incorporated on interior, exterior and directional signage, as well as collateral materials related to the Convention Center and Rupp Arena.

Central Bank even plans to roll out exclusive benefits for Central Bank customers inside the center during 2020, and beyond.

