City Center’s Marriott and Residence Inn hotels open in Lexington

On January 8, Lexington Marriott City Center and Residence Inn Hotels at City Center officially opened in Lexington.

After 11 years, the $220 million downtown development formerly known as CentrePointe is finally complete. While three businesses including Jeff Ruby’s, Starbucks and Keeneland Mercantile have been open since 2019, the official ribbon cutting of the two hotels allows the City Center project to come full circle.

The 218-room Lexington Marriott City Center can be described as a destination of its own while the the connecting 119-room Residence Inn is better known for all your extended-stay needs.

The Marriott City Center Hotels have two main dining areas including The Greatroom Restaurant and Bar on the main floor and the Infinity: Skybar & Cafe on the roof of the Residence Inn.

Lexington-native Jonathan W. Henderson was named chef of Infinity. Tyler Donahue was named pastry chef for The Greatroom, the Infinity Skybar and the meeting and events at the hotels. TJ Harville is Executive Chef of the two hotels and Tim McGowan is Banquet Chef of the two hotels.



The two hotels are located in the City Center at 121 W. Vine St., and 150 W. Main St.

