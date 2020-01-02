Ace January 2020 Digital Issue

Page through the digital version of the January 2020 issue of Ace, or pick up your own copy of the printed version, now on newsstands all over Lexington, KY.

What a difference a decade makes. What’s in store for the roaring 20s in Lexington? See our Top 20 for 2020.

Chef Tom takes us on a tour of the Winter Farmers’ Market

We also highlight Lexington news & events for the Lexington Community, Food, Drinks, Home & Garden, and Health & Outdoors.

Check out Ace's centerfold, which has been the most comprehensive curated calendar in Lexington since 1989.