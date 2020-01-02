Ace Eats Out – What Lexington Eats, January 2020

A new decade means new opportunities and possibilities for Lexington’s ever changing food scene, for our full Food Year in Review 2019, click here. For an additional listing of restaurants which opened and closed in Lexington in 2019: Births, Resurrections, Obits, and Transitions, click here.

NEWS

Barista Social, which also owned Metropolitan Donuts, closed their only location on Malabu Drive in December.

Epping’s on Eastside was named one of the best new restaurants in the country in 2019 by OpenTable who “looked into which restaurants provided the best culinary experiences, the coziest ambiance, the most impressive service, integration into the local community, and affordable prices.”

Frank’s Donuts opened at 549 East Third Street.

National cupcake chain Gigi’s Cupcakes announced a collaboration with Food Network star, Jason Smith.

Lexington native Jonathan Henderson has been named the new Chef of the Infinity: A Skybar & Cafe.

LaRosa’s Family Pizzeria celebrated the opening of their Southland Drive delivery/carry-out location with an official ribbon cutting last month.

Tyler Donahue has been named Pastry Chef of the Lexington Marriott City Center. Donahue will be creating the menus and guiding the pastry team for The Greatroom Restaurant, Infinity Sky Bar, and the meeting and events of the hotels.

Sav’s Grill has reopened in its new East Main location in the former Subway site, after closing its South Limestone location in July.

A new rooftop bar 20|20 is planned for the George’s Deli location at the corner of N. Limestone and Church Street. Centro owners Javier and Aimee Lanza, who also own Centro and The Garage, plan to turn the deli into a restaurant when the business owner of George’s Deli retires.

EVENTS

Wednesday, January 1

Start the new year off at Drake’s (all three locations) with their build-your-own Bloody Mary bar and breakfast quesadilla on Wednesday, January 1 at 11 am.

Thursday, January 2

The Kentucky Castle is hosting a “Cooking Competition” Mystery Dinner in the Ballroom on Friday, January 2 at 7 pm.

Saturday, January 18

Talon Winery’s 6th annual Chili Challenge is Saturday, January 18 beginning at noon. Admission ticket allows you to sample all entries and cast a vote for the winner.

Sunday, January 26

Cathedral of Christ the King hosts their 5th Annual Chili Cook-Off on Sunday, January 26 at 12:30 pm with the option to enter as a group, team or individual.

__

This article also appears on page 14 of the January 2020 print edition of Ace Weekly.

To submit a Lexington, Kentucky food, wine, or spirits news item for consideration in Ace Eats Out, email [email protected]

For restaurant advertising, call Ace Advertising at 859.225.4889 ext229 or email [email protected]