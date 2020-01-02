Ace Drinks Out – Lexington Spirits News, January 2020

Welcome to Ace Drinks Out for January 2020 in Lexington, Kentucky — Ace’s highly curated and selective list of drink news and events throughout Lexington’s booming spirits scene.

NEWS

Four Roses lost Al Young over the holidays. Young spent 52 years with Four Roses. In 1990 he was made Distillery Manager and in 2007 was named Four Roses Brand Ambassador. In 2010 he published a book called Four Roses: The Return of a Whiskey Legendand was inducted into the Whiskey Magazine Hall of Fame and became a member of the Kentucky Distillery’s Association Kentucky Bourbon Hall of Fame in 2015.

EVENTS

Wednesday, January 8

The Kentucky Castle and Distilled Living host KY Bourbon School: “Bourbon Basics” on Wednesday, Janu-ary 8 at 6 pm. This class will launch the third annual year-long class series led by Bourbon-Steward in Residence Tim Knittel and Executive Bourbon Steward Aften Locken of Distilled Living with a new theme offered each month.

Friday, January 10

The Ripy House (Lawrenceburg, KY) is hosting a unique bourbon tasting featuring mother-daughter duo Joyce and Autumn Nethery from Jeptha Creed on Friday, January 10 at 7 pm.

Mind the Gap! Pivot Brewing is releasing fresh batches of two English style beers: flagship beer Winchester, an Extra Style Bitter and newest beer, an English IPA.

Sunday, January 12

Join Ethereal Brewing for a new book club beginning Sunday, January 12 at 7 pm. They will meet monthly to talk about books and enjoy a little beer. Please contact Katie at [email protected] if interested.

Tuesday, January 21

Soup & Bread Lexington, a weekly pay-what-you-can soup dinner made for and by the community through the winter, is at Pivot Brewing on Tuesday, January 21 from 5 pm to 8 pm.

Saturday, January 25

The Wizards Beer Festival is coming to Manchester Music Hall on Saturday, January 25 for a night of magic, debauchery and mischief. Tuesday, January 28Coles 735 Main is hosting a Wine Pairings Dinner featuring Silver Oak Cellars on Tuesday, January 28 at 6:30 pm featuring guest speaker Jeff Flood from Silver Oak and Twomey.

BREWERIES OFFER WEEKLY FITNESS

Breweries are making your New Year’s resolutions easier to maintain this year with a variety of fitness classes. From yoga to running, local breweries are offering fun ways to burn some calories, build community and enjoy a well-deserved drink with weekly workout opportunities.

Country Boy Brewing offers weekly yoga at the Georgetown taproom on Tuesdays at 6:30 pm.

Mirror Twin Brewing Running Group meets every Monday at 6 pm to run followed by $1 off flagships.

Pivot Brewing offers Community Yoga Classes taught by a rotation of local teachers who all have their own style of teaching and practice every Monday at 6:30 pm. Check each week to see who the instructor is, what kind of practice the class will be, and for any other special announcements. All yoga classes are pay-as-you-can, donations-based.

Since 2012, the West Sixth Running Club meets every Tuesday between 5:30 pm to 6:30 pm at the brewery on 501 West Sixth Street for a jog, walk or run around town.Along with running, West Sixth Brewing provides free yoga in a community setting through West Sixth Yoga. An hour-long yoga class followed by a (optional) pint of beer every Wednesday from 6 pm to 7 pm at Coolvain Park (when weather permits) or inside the beer garden at the brewery. If yoga or running isn’t your thing, grab your bike, spandex or skinny jeans, and join West Sixth Brewing for a bike ride on Saturday mornings. Education sessions begin at 9 am and rides begin at 10 am with the option to do an organized group ride, or pick up a map and do your own thing. If you record the number of miles you ride, each mile will earn $0.20 for the charity of the day.

Wise Bird Cider Co. hosts a donation-based yoga class on Saturday mornings at 10 am taught by a combination of Casey Sleeper, Christina Morales, and Brooke Williams followed by sipping cider, sangria, or slushies and enjoying bites from Great Bagel.

