Where to eat Christmas Eve and Christmas Day 2019 in Lexington, KY?

Christmas Eve falls on a Tuesday, and Christmas Day falls on a Wednesday, which may affect the hours for some Lexington restaurants.

Get in the spirit all month long with Christmas themed events and menus:

Alfalfa’s is hosting a Vegetarian & Vegan Christmas Dinner on Thursday, December 19 from 5 pm to 9 pm.

The Fresh Market is hosting a ‘Taste of the Holidays’ event on December 7 and 8 from 12 pm to 4 pm. There will be sampling opportunities and information about their pre-order holiday meals.

Holly Hill Inn welcomes guests to enjoy holiday luncheons starting on December 2 through December 30 (except for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day) from 11 am to 2 pm.

Jeff Ruby’s Steakhouse offers a special holiday lunch menu on weekdays starting on December 5 through December 20 from 11 am to 2 pm

Here’s a sampling of where to eat on Christmas Eve or Christmas Day:

Asian Wind in Palomar Centre will be open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Carrabba’s Italian Grill in Hamburg will be open on Christmas Eve, but closed on Christmas Day.

The Cheesecake Factory at the Fayette Mall will be open on Christmas Eve and closed on Christmas Day.

Cheng’s Chinese on Clays Mill will be open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Cracker Barrel will be open until 2 pm on Christmas Eve and will be closed on Christmas Day. Their Heat n’ Serve Holiday meals are available for order and pick up until December 24.

Cru Food & Wine Bar in the Summit will be open on Christmas Eve with a special three course menu from 4 pm to 10 pm. Closed on Christmas Day.

All Denny’s locations will be open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day featuring their limited time ‘Festive Flavors’ menu.

Drake’s will be open 11 am to 8 pm on Christmas Eve and closed on Christmas Day.

Golden Wok will be open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

IHOP is open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Jeff Ruby’s Steakhouse is open from 4 pm to 9 pm on Christmas Eve and closed on Christmas Day.

Malone’s will be open 11 am to 8 pm on Christmas Eve and closed on Christmas Day.

Missy’s Pies is open until 4 pm on Christmas Eve and closed on Christmas Day.

OBC Kitchen will be open 11 am to 8 pm on Christmas Eve and closed on Christmas Day.

Panda Cuisine located off Nicholasville Road in Malabu Heights Plaza is open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Peking Bistro in Beaumont Centre will be open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

P.F. Changs will be open on Christmas Eve and closed on Christmas Day.

Ramsey’s will be open until 4 pm on Christmas Eve and closed on Christmas Day.

Most Starbucks are open on Christmas Day, but store hours may vary by location. Call your nearby Starbucks before heading out.

Texas de Brazil will open at 11 am on Christmas Eve serving their regular dinner menu alongside traditional holiday favorites all day long. Restaurants will be closed on Christmas Day.

All Waffle House locations are open 24 hours a day, 365 days of the year if you want to get your griddle on for Christmas Eve or Christmas Day.

