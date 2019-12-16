Where to eat and drink on New Year’s Eve 2019 and New Year’s Day 2020 in Lexington, KY?

Where to eat and drink on New Year’s Eve 2019 and New...

Whether you want to ring in the New Year by grabbing a bite to eat or a craft brew to drink, look no further.

This year, New Year’s Eve falls on Tuesday, December 31, 2019, and New Year’s Day falls on Wednesday, January 1, 2020.

Here is a sampling of food and drink options for New Year’s Eve 2019 and New Year’s Day 2020:

Azur Restaurant & Patio is open from 11 am to 2 pm and 5 pm to 2 am on New Year’s Eve. Closed on New Year’s Day. There will be a special four course New Year’s Eve menu available.

Carson’s Food & Drink is open on New Year’s Eve featuring a live swing band, party hats and favors, and a champagne toast at midnight. Open for brunch on New Year’s Day. Make reservations on open table or call the restaurant.

Cole’s 375 will have a limited menu and close at usual hours on New Year’s Eve. Closed on New Year’s Day.

Drake’s is open on New Year’s Eve from 11 am to 1 am or later.

Dudley’s is offering a special three-course menu and open with their regular hours on New Year’s Eve.

Harry’s is open on New Year’s Eve from 11 am to 1 am.

Holly Hill Inn is open on New Year’s Eve, reservations beginning at 6 pm. Closed on New Year’s Day.

J. Render’s Southern Table & Bar is serving a 4 course dinner with two seatings at 6 pm and 8:30 pm on New Year’s Eve. There will be music from Ben Lacy & Corey Cross and a champagne toast included in the 8:30 pm seating.

Lexington Diner is open from 8 am to 3 pm on New Year’s Eve. Closed on New Year’s Day.

Malone’s is open from 11 am to 10:30 pm on New Year’s Eve.

OBC Kitchen is open from 11 am to 1 am on New Year’s Eve.

Oscar Diggs is open on New Year’s Eve and Day from 11 am to 10 pm.

Smithtown Seafood at the Summit is open 11 am to 3 pm on New Year’s Eve and closed on New Year’s Day. Smithtown Seafood at West Sixth is open as normal on Tuesday, December 31 with day-of specials and closed on New Year’s Day.

Wallace Station is open from 8 am to 6 pm on New Year’s Eve and closed on New Year’s Day.

West Main Crafting is celebrating the new year with a prix fixe dinner, offering two menus (different price points, different diet options) on New Year’s Eve with a single seating beginning at 8.30 pm.

Windy Corner Market is open until 2 pm on New Year’s Eve and closed on New Year’s Day.

Zim’s Cafe is open from 8 am to 10 pm on New Year’s Eve, Thirsty Fox is open until 11 pm. Closed on New Year’s Day and reopens 10 am to 10 pm on January 2.

