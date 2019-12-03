When is trash pickup on Christmas and New Year’s in Lexington, KY 2019?

When is trash pickup on Christmas and New Year’s in Lexington, KY...

Lexington’s Division of Waste Management will adjust its collection schedule for the upcoming holidays.

Residents and businesses whose regular curbside waste collection day falls on a holiday will be serviced on either the Monday or Wednesday before their regular collection day. Those impacted by the holiday schedule change should place their carts out after 4 pm the day prior to ensure collection.

Christmas Eve

No collection: Tuesday, December 24

Makeup day: Monday, December 23

Christmas and New Year’s Day both fall on Wednesdays, which are not residential collection days. Therefore, those holidays do not impact the collection schedule.

The city’s Recycling Center, Electronics Recycling Center, and Haley Pike Waste Management Facility will be closed on all those days, as well as on the following Saturdays: Nov. 30, Dec. 21 and Dec. 28.

No yard waste will be collected the weeks of December 23 and 30, only trash and recycling.

Instead of throwing the Christmas tree in the trash, recycle it to the Kentucky Department of Fish & Wildlife Resources. There are drop-off points across the state where old trees can be brought (Lexington: Jacobson Park). The trees will be combined to become brush reefs, which provides nesting and rearing habitat for gamefish. It also creates homes for invertebrates and smaller fishes that provide food for larger fish. Be sure to clean all decorations off before you drop off.

