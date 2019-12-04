When are Churches Having Christmas Services in Lexington, KY 2019?

When will churches host their Christmas Candlelight or Christmas Communion Services? Christmas Eve falls on a Tuesday and Christmas Day falls on a Wednesday.
Below are some churches in the Lexington area with their service times:
CHRISTMAS EVE: TUESDAY, DECEMBER 24, 2019
317 Church
333 E. Short St. Ste 210 Lexington, KY hosts a Christmas Eve morning gathering at 9 am.
Apostles Anglican Church
200 Colony Blvd. Lexington, KY has Christmas Eve service beginning at 6:30 pm.
Ashland Avenue Baptist Church
483 W. Reynolds Rd. Lexington, KY has a Christmas Eve concert at 5 pm.
Beaumont Presbyterian Church
1070 Lane Allen Rd. Lexington, KY has their Christmas Eve worship at 6 pm.
Center Point Church
163 Old Todds Rd. Lexington, KY has a Candle Lighting Service on December 24 at 3 pm.
Christ Church Cathedral
166 Market St. Lexington, KY hosts a Christmas Eve Pageant at 2 pm and service at 5 pm.
4128 Todds Rd. Lexington, KY has their Christmas Eve service at 3 pm.
Episcopal Church of the Good Shepherd
533 E. Main St. Lexington, KY hosts their Christmas Eve service at 4 pm, 7 pm, and 11 pm.
Hillcrest Baptist Church
1409 Versailles Rd. Lexington, KY has a candlelight service and Communion on December 24 at 5:30 pm.
St. Luke Methodist Church
2351 Alumni Dr. Lexington, KY is having a Christmas Candlelight Service on December 24 at 5:30 pm.
South Elkhorn Christian Church
4343 Harrodsburg Rd. Lexington, KY has their Christmas Eve service at 4 pm and 8 pm.
CHRISTMAS DAY: WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 25, 2019
Christ Church Cathedral
166 Market St. Lexington, KY hosts their Christmas Day service at 11 am.
Episcopal Church of the Good Shepherd
533 E. Main St. Lexington, KY hosts their Christmas Day service at 10 am.
