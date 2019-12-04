What’s Open, What’s Closed on Christmas Eve and Day 2019 in Lexington, KY?

What’s Open, What’s Closed on Christmas Eve and Day 2019 in Lexington,...

Christmas Eve is celebrated on Tuesday, December 24, 2019 and Christmas Day is celebrated on Wednesday, December 25, 2019.

You want to do something on Christmas Eve or Christmas Day, but where do you go? What do you do? No worries, there are quite a few places to go and things to do on Christmas Eve and some on Christmas Day in Lexington.

Below is a compiled a list of what’s open and closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day 2019:

Best Buy is open on Christmas Eve from 7 am to 6 pm. Closed on Christmas Day.

Costco is open on Christmas Eve and closed on Christmas Day.

Fayette Mall is open on Christmas Eve from 8 am to 6 pm. Closed on Christmas Day.

Fresh Market is open on Christmas Eve from 7 am to 7 pm. Closed on Christmas Day.

Most Kroger’s are open on Christmas Eve, check local Kroger for hours. Closed on Christmas Day.

Liquor Barn is open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Meijer is open regular hours on Christmas Eve and closed on Christmas Day.

Sam’s Club is open on Christmas Eve and closed on Christmas Day.

Target is open on Christmas Eve, check local stores for possible extended hours. Closed on Christmas Day.

Trader Joe’s closes at 6 pm on Christmas Eve. Closed on Christmas Day.

Walmart stores are open on Christmas Eve, hours may vary based on location. Closed on Christmas Day.

Whole Foods is open on Christmas Eve from 7 am to 7 pm. Closed on Christmas Day.

Are pharmacies open on Christmas Eve or Christmas Day?

Kroger Pharmacies are open until 5 pm on Christmas Eve and closed on Christmas Day. Normal hours will resume on December 26.

CVS is open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Days, hours may vary by location. Check with your local location about pharmacy hours.

Walgreens is open extended hours on Christmas Eve (varies by location) and open reduced hours on Christmas Day (varies by location).

Cinemark Fayette Mall will be open on Christmas Eve and Day.

Regal Cinemas in Hamburg is open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Movie Tavern will be open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Most Lexington area banks are open on Christmas Eve until noon, be sure to check with your local bank for exact hours. Closed on Christmas Day.

FedEx is open, but operates on a modified schedule on Christmas Eve, check your local office for hours. Closed Christmas Day.

UPS is open on Christmas Eve, but check your local office for hours. Closed on Christmas Day.

Will Amazon deliver on Christmas Eve or Christmas Day?

December 22 is the last day for free delivery and December 23 is the last day for free one-day delivery by December 25.

Fayette County Clerk will be closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Lexington-Fayette Urban County Government offices will be closed on Christmas and New Year’s Day.

Fayette District and Circuit Court will be closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Lexington’s DMV will be closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

LexTran will run on its regular weekday schedule on Christmas Eve, but on Christmas Day routes will operate on a Sunday schedule.

Lexington Public Libraries will be closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

