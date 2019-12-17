What’s Open, What’s Closed New Year’s Eve 2019 and New Year’s Day 2020 in Lexington?

What’s Open, What’s Closed New Year’s Eve 2019 and New Year’s Day...

Will grocery stores be open on New Year’s Eve or New Year’s Day? What about the bank? Or public transportation? What is open on the New Year holidays?

New Year’s Eve falls on Tuesday, December 31, 2019, and New Year’s Day falls on Wednesday, January 1, 2020.

Here’s a list of city services, groceries & shopping, post offices, etc. open and/or closed on New Year’s Eve 2019 and New Year’s Day 2020 in Lexington:

CITY SERVICES

Fayette District and Circuit Court is closed on New Year’s Eve and Day.

Lexington’s DMV is closed on New Year’s Eve and Day.

Lexington-Fayette Urban County Government offices are closed on New Year’s Eve and Day.

Lexington Public Libraries close at 5 pm on New Year’s Eve and remain closed on New Year’s Day.

LexTran operates regular weekday schedule on New Year’s Eve and a regular Sunday schedule on New Year’s Day.

GROCERIES & SHOPPING

Costco closes early at 6 pm on New Year’s Eve and remains closed on New Year’s Day.

The Fresh Market is open on New Year’s Eve until 8 pm and open from 9 am to 7 pm on New Year’s Day.

Most Kroger locations are open on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day, exact holiday hours vary by location. Check with your specific location first.

Liquor Barn is open on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

Lexington’s 24/7 Meijer stores are open on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

Sam’s Club is open on New Year’s Eve and closed on New Year’s Day.

Most Target locations will be open but close early on New Year’s Eve, check with your specific location for exact hours. The store will reopen during regular hours on New Year’s Day.

Total Wine is open on New Year’s Eve and closed on New Year’s Day.

Trader Joe’s is closed on New Year’s Day.

Most Walmart locations are open on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day, but specific hours may vary by location.

Are pharmacies open on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day?

CVS is open regular business hours on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

Most Kroger pharmacies close at 8 pm on New Year’s Eve and reopen at 9 am until 3 pm on New Year’s Day.

Walgreens is open on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day; specific hours may vary by location.

BANKS

New Year’s Day is a Federal Reserve Bank holiday so many banks will be closed on Wednesday, January 1, 2020. Most Lexington area banks will be open on New Year’s Eve, but specific hours may vary.

POST OFFICES

Post Office locations nationwide will be open on New Year’s Eve, Tuesday, December 31. Post Office locations are closed on New Year’s Day, Wednesday, January 1, 2020. All Post Office locations will open and resume regular mail delivery on Thursday, January 2, 2020.

Blue collection boxes will be serviced on New Year’s Eve, Tuesday, December 31. Mail will not be picked up from collection boxes on New Year’s Day, Wednesday, January 1. Normal collection will resume Thursday, January 2, 2020.

Mail will be delivered as usual New Year’s Eve, Tuesday, December 31. Regular mail will not be delivered on New Year’s Day, Wednesday, January 1, 2020. Priority Mail Express® mail will be delivered on New Year’s Day. Regular mail delivery will resume on Thursday, January 2, 2020.

FedEx is open but operates on a modified schedule and hours on New Year’s Eve, closed on New Year’s Day.

UPS is open and operates on New Year’s Eve, but will be closed on New Year’s Day.

New Year’s TRASH PICKUP IN LEXINGTON

Click here for the holiday Trash Collection schedule.

Looking for a place to grab a bite or a quick drink? Here’s a list of food and drink options on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

If you’re still looking for plans, check out a sampling of what to do for New Year’s holidays.

—

Subscribe to the Ace e-dition for Lexington news, arts, culture, food, and entertainment news delivered to your inbox.

Call today to advertise in Ace.