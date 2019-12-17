What to do for New Year’s Eve 2019 and New Year’s Day 2020 in Lexington, KY??

What to do for New Year’s Eve 2019 and New Year’s Day...

Don’t have plans yet for New Year’s Eve? What about New Year’s Day? No worries, there’s plenty to do to ring in 2020 in Lexington.

Here is what’s happening around the Lexington area for both days:

NEW YEAR’S EVE: TUESDAY, DECEMBER 31, 2019

Everything is illuminated this New Year’s Eve as 21c Museum Hotel Lexington brings light to the night with kaleidoscopic installations, light shows, and performances from local artists. Admission includes access to open bar and light bites provided by Lockbox.

Celebrate the start of 2020 at Al’s Bar of Lexington with the Supper Club DJs on Tuesday, December 31 at 9 pm.

Banners is hosting their annual New Years Eve Bash featuring live music from Hi-5 and a champagne toast at midnight included with price of admission on Tuesday, December 31 starting at 6 pm.

Bar Louie is hosting a New Year’s Eve Decades Party on Tuesday, December 31 at 7 pm until 2 am featuring a live DJ, a champagne toast, and more.

Belle’s Cocktail House invites you to ring in the New Year on Tuesday, December 31. Doors open at 9pm for ticketed guests and after midnight to the public. Each entry ticket gets you two specialty cocktails and a midnight champagne toast.

Party into 2020 at Best Friend Bar as they play the best (and worst) tunes of the decade on Tuesday, December 31 at 9 pm. “No cover, no worries, stay laid back, baby. Prepare yourselves for a lot of jello shots. Like too many a lot.”

The Cellar at Signature Club hosts a Tom Petty Experience tribute show on Tuesday, December 31 at 9 pm.

Spend New Year’s Eve with Clarion Hotel and Superfecta on Tuesday, December 31 at 9 pm. Tickets includes access to all 3 venues, drinks are included until 2 am, and party favors.

Celebrate your New Years Eve at Cocktails Too on Tuesday, December 31 at 7 pm. No cover charge, champagne toast at midnight, and entertainment will include mashups, alternating sets, and more.

Lee Cruse is at Comedy Off Broadway on Tuesday, December 31 at 8 pm and 10:30 pm.

Celebrate NYE w/ Wick-It the Instigator at Cosmic Charlie’s on Tuesday, December 31. Doors open at 8 pm, show starts at 9 pm.

Creaux hosts a Glow up New Years Eve Party DJ Forerunner on Tuesday, December 31 at 9 pm.

Ring in the New Year with Erica Martin and Kickstart at DoubleTree Suites on Tuesday, December 31 at 9 pm.

The Grand Reserve hosts a Black & White New Year’s Eve Bash on Tuesday, December 31 at 8:30 pm until 1 am.

The Green Lantern Bar is hosting their Annual New Year’s Eve Party on Tuesday, December 31 at 9 pm until 2 am.

Harvey’s Bar and Hugo’s Ultralounge host their annual New Years Eve Party on Tuesday, December 31 at 8 pm until 2:30 am.

J. Render’s Southern Table & Bar hosts a Gatsby New Year’s Eve featuring a 4 course dinner menu and desserts from Martine’s Pastries on Tuesday, December 31 from 6 pm to 2 am. Two seatings available at 6 pm and 8:30 pm. Reservations are required. Ben Lacy & Corey Cross perform at 9 pm followed by a champagne toast at midnight.

Kick off the New Year at Kentucky Castle with a champagne dinner, dessert bar, live concert, and more on Tuesday, December 31 from 7 pm to 1 am.

Lexington Griffin Gate Marriott hosts a 2020 L.A.B New Years Eve Party on Tuesday, December 31 at 8 pm until 12 am.

Lexington Philharmonic and Byron Stripling perform at the Lexington Opera House with music of New Orleans natives like Fats Domino, Mahalia Jackson & Louis Armstrong on Tuesday, December 31 at 7:30 pm.

Rock in the New Year with GYR at Malabu Pub & Grille on Tuesday, December 31 at 9 pm.

Celebrate New Year’s Eve with DJ Tank at Manchester Music Hall on Tuesday, December 31 at 9 pm. Champagne toast, must be 18+ to attend.

Mirror Twin Brewing hosts a New Years Eve Casino Night on Tuesday, December 31 at 8 pm until 1 am. There will be live music and pizza from Rolling Oven.

O’Neill’s hosts their 8th Annual New Year’s Eve Bash on Tuesday, December 31 at 8 pm. Tickets include live music, a full bar and buffet, and of course, a champagne toast at midnight.

Painting with a Twist is hosting a New Year’s Eve Noon Celebration with an adult painting class on Tuesday, December 31 at 11:30 am to 1:30 pm. The theme is Llama Family Fun.

Celebrate New Year’s Eve at Parlay Social on Tuesday, December 31 at 7:30 pm. $75 Reservation includes: valet, coat check, reserved seating, party favors, champagne, small plate from NYE menu and live show with Boogie G and the Titanics.

Red Mile hosts a New Year’s Eve Party on Tuesday, December 31 from 7 pm to 3 am.

Rose & Jims is hosting a New Year’s Eve Party with a roaring 20’s theme on Tuesday, December 31 at 9 pm.

Join Shamrock Bar & Grille on News Year’s Eve for an 80’s Time After Time Prom and Lip Sync Battle on Tuesday, December 31 from 8 pm until 11 pm.

Ring in 2020 at Soundbar on Tuesday, December 31 at 8 pm. Featuring a dance party and pop up performances with hosts Helena Handbasket & Kimmee Jo.

Roar into the 20’s at Tin Roof on Tuesday, December 31 at 10 pm until 2:30 am. Featuring live music by Cardfall, champagne toast at midnight, and a dinner buffet of hushpuppies, meatballs, mini MoonPies, and more.

Tipsy Cow Bar is hosting a Radio 80 New Year’s Eve Party from 7 pm until 2:30 am.

West Sixth Brewing is hosting a New Year’s Eve Party with their table reservation packages available for seating in the barrel room and beer garden as early as 7 pm on Tuesday, December 31. Spaces are limited for two-top or beer garden packages.

Celebrate NYE 2020 at Whiskey Bear with drink specials and a champagne toast on Tuesday, December 31 at 9 pm until 2 am.

KID & FAMILY FRIENDLY EVENTS

Jump into the New Year at Adrenaline Entertainment Center on Tuesday, December 31 from 9 pm to 1 am. This event is for ages 12 and older. Check in starts at 8:45pm. Tickets can be purchased online or in park until December 29th. Ages 11 and under must be accompanied by a legal guardian.

Celebrate New Years Eve at Champs Entertainment Complex with skating, laser tag, miniature golf, and arcade games on Tuesday, December 31 from 6 pm to 1 am.

Lexington Public Libraries will host a New Year’s Eve Family Party with crafts, activities and countdowns on the hour at a few of their branches on Tuesday, December 31. All locations close at 5 pm on New Year’s Eve.

Village Branch: 11 am to 12 pm

Tates Creek Branch: 11:30 am to 12:30 pm

Beaumont Branch: 2pm to 4 pm

The Living Arts & Science Center is hosting an NYE Celebration themed Pre-K Art Day on Tuesday, December 31 at 10 am. Decorate cookies and enjoy a sing-along. There will be no limit on attendees this day so the whole family can attend.

NEW YEAR’S DAY: WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 1, 2020

Break out you running/walking shoes, write down your New Year’s Resolutions/Goals, and stride into 2020 with John’s Run/Walk Shop on New Year’s Day at their 4th Annual Resolution Run on Wednesday, January 1 at 12 pm.



McConnell Springs Park hosts a New Year’s Day Hike on Wednesday, January 1 at 2 pm.

Kick off the new year with the 4th Annual Frozen Rails 5K & 10K through Midway, KY on Wednesday, January 1 at 2 pm.

Head to Raven Run Nature Sanctuary for the First Hike of the New Year on Wednesday, January 1 at 1 pm.

Looking for a place to grab a bite or a quick drink? Here’s a list of food and drink options on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day in Lexington.

Here’s a sampling of what’s open and closed on New Year’s.

—

