What Bars are Open Christmas Eve, Christmas Day 2019 in Lexington, KY?

Are there any bars or breweries open on Christmas Eve or Christmas Day 2019 in Lexington?
We’re glad you asked. Here’s a sampling…
Blue Stallion Brewing Company is open 12 pm to 7 pm on Christmas Eve and closed on Christmas Day.
Centro is open on Christmas Day featuring a Ladies’ Night Special along with plenty of other drink specials starting at 7 pm.
Country Boy Brewing is open on Christmas Eve, but both taprooms close at 5 pm. The Lexington Taproom is open on Christmas Day from 5 pm to 11 pm, but the Georgetown Taproom is closed.
Crumzz Bar and Grill is open on Christmas Eve from 10 pm until 2:30 am
Ethereal Brewing is open on Christmas Eve from noon to 10 pm with trivia at 7 pm and open on Christmas Day from 3 pm to midnight.
The Garage is open on Christmas Day with plenty of drink specials from 7 pm until 12 am.
Oscar Diggs is closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.
Pivot Brewing is closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.
Soundbar will be open at 8 pm on Christmas Day.
Want to grab a quick bite on Christmas Eve or Christmas Day? Click here for a list of places that will be open.
Will any grocery stores be open on Christmas Eve or Christmas Day? No worries, if you forget a last minute ingredient. Here’s what’s open and closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, including a list of grocery stores, post offices, movie theaters, and more.
Want to attend a Christmas Service this holiday? Click here to see when churches are having their services.
Do the holidays affect your Trash Collection day?? Click here to find out.
