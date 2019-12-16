LaRosa’s Pizzeria opens second location in Lexington

This morning, LaRosa’s Family Pizzeria opened its second Lexington location, which is delivery and carry-out only, on Southland Drive.

In April, construction began on LaRosa’s second location in the former Chinese restaurant. Several months later, LaRosa’s celebrated the opening with an official ribbon cutting celebration and giveaways.

The first 100 delivery order guests will receive a free LaRosa’s branded pizza warming bag and other LaRosa’s branded items. When the store opens at 10:15 am, the first 100 carryout order guests will also receive a LaRosa’s goody bag with LaRosa’s items.

The new Southland Drive LaRosa’s location features a pull-up/pick-up window and offers delivery of the entire 40+ item menu. Delivery is available to the surrounding area including the University of Kentucky campus and campus housing.

In March 2018, the popular Cincinnati-based pizzeria made its first appearance in Lexington when they broke ground on the LaRosa’s location on Richmond Road. In May, this LaRosa’s opened, making it the first of five to come to the Lexington area.

Now with two LaRosa’s in the greater Lexington area, the third location will be in Nicholasville. In July, executives and franchise owners of LaRosa’s Family Pizzeria and Skyline Chili officially broke ground at the future site of the two new restaurants in Nicholasville.

—

