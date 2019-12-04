Get in the holiday spirit with cocktails and cookies at Lockbox

If you’re not in the holiday spirit yet, let Lockbox help with cocktails and cookies. On Sunday, December 8, Lockbox will host Cocktails + Cookies, their final cocktail class of the year featuring a holiday cocktail and cookie pairing.

Oh yes, we’re talking a shot of their private bourbon barrel select and homemade holiday cookies because nothing describes Christmas in Kentucky quite like that.

Norma Beekman, who leads the cocktail classes, will be joined this month by Lockbox’s pastry chef, Becca Schmutte. Schmutte will prepare different selections of homemade holiday cookies to pair with the cocktails.

Expect sugar cookies paired with Beekman’s great grandma’s original eggnog recipe, and a Chinese 5 Spice Hot Toddy to go with a hot chocolate cookie underneath a s’mores marshmallow.

In May, Lockbox launched a new cocktail class series called Cocktail, Savings & Booze led by Beekman, Lockbox’s mixologist and bartender. Classes are held once a month on Sunday afternoons.

The series began in May. Each class since has had a different theme from vintage pairings with Justin’s House of Bourbon, cocktails inspired by 21c Lexington’s Pop Stars! Exhibition, a field trip to Justins’ House of Bourbon, and a how-to on Holiday Punches.

The cocktail series was launched in an effort to engage with the local community as well as highlight their Bourbon Passport Club. Each attendee receives one stamp on their Lockbox Bourbon Passport for each class attended. According to Beekman, the past two cocktail classes have sold out.

Dates for the 2020 cocktail class series will be announced soon.

Cocktails + Cookies is on Sunday, December 8 from 3 pm to 4 pm.

$35 per person and participants must be 21 or older. Reservations are required, call Lockbox at 859.899.6860.

