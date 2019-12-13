BIA Cares hosts annual Operation Military Cheer Toy Drive

The BIA Cares Operation Military Cheer Toy Drive took place on Friday, December 13.

Since 2010, BIA Cares has been a huge supporter of Kentucky Military Families through their relationship with the Kentucky National Guard and the on-going support for the Annual Toy Drive for Operation Military Cheer.

This year, along with personnel from the Kentucky National Guard, Santa made a special appearance to help collect the donations and toys to then distribute to Kentucky Military families. Every year, these charitable efforts directly benefit Kentucky Military families who need extra assistance around the holiday season.

—

Subscribe to the Ace e-dition for Lexington news, arts, culture, food, and entertainment news delivered to your inbox every Thursday morning.

Call or email today to advertise online or in print in Ace, 859.225.4889, ads @ aceweekly.com.