Where to eat Thanksgiving Dinner in Lexington, KY 2019

It’s never too soon to start thinking about Thanksgiving dinner.

Will there be anything or anywhere to eat on Thanksgiving Day in Lexington, especially if you would like to leave the cooking (and maybe the cleanup) to someone else?

Yes, there will be, and we have the answers for 2019.

Thanksgiving is late for 2019 — falling on Thursday, November 28 — but many restaurants are also offering Thanksgiving themed menus in the weeks leading up to the actual turkey day.

Thanksgiving Themed Menus:

Azur Restaurant & Patio presents a World of Thanks, a five course dinner inspired by Thanksgiving foods from around the world along with a wine pairing on Tuesday, November 26 at 7 pm.



Lexington Rescue Mission is hosting a Community Thanksgiving Dinner at Broadway Christian Church on Wednesday, November 27 at 5 pm.

Good Foods Co-Op is hosting Thanksgiving sampling events on the first three Saturdays in November from 11 am to 2 pm.

Lexington Public Library is having No-Bake Thanksgiving Treats for teens on Sunday, November 10 at 2 pm. Registration is required.

What restaurants will be open in Lexington on Thanksgiving Day?

Bigg Blue Martini at the downtown Hilton is open from 3 pm to 1 am with food service until 11 pm.

Bob Evans is open Thanksgiving Day until 8 pm offering a special holiday meal. Your choice of Slow-Roasted Turkey & Dressing, Hickory-Smoked Ham or Country-Fried Steak, three sides, endless bread and a slice of pie for just $14.99. Dine-in only.

Boone Tavern in Berea will be open for Thanksgiving and offer a traditional buffet from 11 am to 4 pm.

Cracker Barrel is open regular business hours serving a special Homestyle Turkey n’ Dressing meal starting at 11 am.

Cru Food and Wine Bar at The Summit at Fritz Farm will be serving a prix fixe three-course Thanksgiving menu from noon to 9 pm. By reservation only. Kids 12 & under are half off.

Denny’s is open every day of the year, so you can still enjoy breakfast, lunch, and dinner there on Thanksgiving day.

IHOP restaurants nationwide will be open on Thanksgiving day, though it is recommended to call your local restaurant for specific hours, which may vary by location.

JW’s Steakhouse at the Griffin Gate Marriott is serving a 3-course prix fixe meal from 11 am until 9 pm. Meal includes a starter salad, entree of smoked turkey, gravy, and traditional Thanksgiving sides, and your choice of pumpkin or pecan pie. Taking reservations now.

Enjoy a Thanksgiving Day buffet with Kentucky State Parks on Thursday, November 28 from noon until 7 pm.

Lockbox is offering a four-course prix fixe menu including pre-set platters for the table, a family style salad course, and the choice of one meat, three sides, and one dessert for the table from noon to 6 pm. Breakfast is available from 7 am to 10 am and the bar menu from 11 am to 7 pm.

Sidebar Grill is open at 5 pm, bar only.

Ted’s Montana Grill in Hamburg will offer a special Thanksgiving menu.

Texas de Brazil in The Summit at Fritz Farm will be open on Thanksgiving Day serving their regular dinner menu alongside more traditional favorites starting at 11 am.

Triangle Grille at the downtown Hilton offers a special buffet menu on Thanksgiving Day. Their regular breakfast and brunch menu is available from 6:30 am to 11 am and their Thanksgiving menu from 11 am to 3 pm.

Whole Foods is open on Thanksgiving from 7 am to 4 pm.

Can’t whip up a fancy meal this year? Want to spend more time with guests than in the kitchen?

Here are a few order-ahead, grab and go options for Thanksgiving menus in Lexington for 2019:

Let Bob Evans take care of your holiday meal planning this year with their three to-go options: Ham Farmhouse Feast, Turkey Farmhouse Feast, or Premium Farmhouse Feast.

Cracker Barrel offers Heat n’ Serve Holiday meals available for pickup between November 23 through December 1, while supplies last. The meal kit comes chilled and ready to heat and includes two oven-roasted turkey breasts, turkey gravy, cornbread dressing, cranberry relish, three country sides, and pie for dessert. Payment and a 24-hour notice is required at time of order.

Critchfield Meats has a Thanksgiving menu that includes half and full cooked turkeys along with sides to take home. Order online or by phone.

The Fresh Market offers Essential, Traditional, and Delux Holiday Meal menus. All meals include some, if not all, of the following: fully cooked turkey breast, Yukon gold whipped potatoes, [new & improved] traditional herb stuffing, green beans, home style turkey gravy, cranberry relish with walnuts, and more. Order in-store or online by 2 pm on November 23. The earliest pick up date for these meals is November 25.

Great Bagel & Bakery has a new holiday pre-order menu this year featuring brunch boxes, sweet buns, dinner rolls, and a variety of pies. Place orders in-store, through email, or call by November 25 and pick up at the Boston Road location on November 27 from 1-3 pm and November 28 from 7-9 am.

Let J Render’s BBQ help you with your holiday cooking this year with a smoked turkey or ham and various holiday sides. Minimum 48 hours notice and all orders must be placed by November 24 and picked up by November 27.

La Bonne Vie Personal Chef is offering organic Thanksgiving meals this year with gluten-free, vegan, and special allergy options. Options include a Thanksgiving package, a pre-brined classic turkey, an herb and butter turkey, and an array of sides.

Lexington Diner has a Holiday Pickup Menu featuring herb rubbed boneless turkey, bone-in spiral cut ham, rosemary and garlic encrusted beef tenderloin, leg of lamb, pork tenderloin, and a variety of classic Thanksgiving sides. Specialty cakes and pies available from Dutch’s Bake Shop. Orders must be placed by November 25, orders available for pick up until 3 pm on November 27.

Order your homemade dessert or rolls at Midway Bakery and pick-up at the bakery, Honeywood, Windy Corner Cafe, or Zim’s Cafe. Your dessert options are: Traditional Southern Pecan, Chocolate Bourbon Pecan, Bourbon Buttermilk Chess, Chocolate Chess, Peanut Butter Mousse, Pumpkin, or Cranberry Crunch.

Missy’s Pies will take orders for Thanksgiving and have the pies available the day before the holiday. Call to place your order.

Proud Mary BBQ is taking orders for fried or smoked turkey, whole smoked brisket, and all the holiday sides this Thanksgiving. If you don’t see something on their menu that is a tradition in your family, just ask and they will try to accommodate. Call or text to place your order.

Ramsey’s Diner offers Heat ‘n Eat Thanksgiving dinners including sliced turkey with gravy, corn bread stuffing, cranberry sauce, dinner rolls, and your choice of three veggies. All orders must be placed by the Sunday prior, November 24, and picked up after 4 pm on the Wednesday before Thanksgiving. Call to place your order.



Ranada’s Bistro offers a holiday catering menu which includes your choice of roasted turkey with apple and sage stuffing or deep fried turkey with herb stuffing along with a variety of sides and desserts.

Sunrise Bakery is taking orders for Thanksgiving including rolls, pies, and cookies. Call to place your order.

Sweet Matriarch Bakery is offering Thanksgiving desserts including pumpkin rolls, seasonal cakes, and seven varieties of pies for pre-order and pick up on November 22, 23, 26 and 27.

Texas de Brazil will offer flame-grilled meats, hot dishes, salads and fresh sides by the pound. A 24-hour notice is required on all orders.

Wallace Station Deli is taking orders for its annual deluxe takeout Thanksgiving dinner including roast turkey breast, old-fashioned dressing, real mashed potatoes and gravy, creamy spinach casserole, cranberry relish, rolls and for dessert, pecan or pumpkin pie, all packaged and ready to eat or to serve. Orders must be placed on Sunday, November 24 at 8 pm and picked up by November 27 between 9 am and 6 pm. You can choose to pick up at Wallace Station, Windy Corner Market, Zim’s Cafe, or Honeywood.

Wild Thyme offers an a la carte menu including whole roasted turkeys and an array of sides and desserts. All orders must be received no later than Friday, November 22 and orders must be picked up on Wednesday, November 27 by 4 pm.

Whole Foods offers holiday meals including both roasted and uncooked turkeys along with a variety of sides to choose from for pickup this Thanksgiving.

Cooking at home? In need of a free place to recycle used cooking oil from your Thanksgiving dinner?

Redwood School will host Lexington’s annual Gobble Grease Toss on Friday, November 29 between 10 am and 2 pm.

Tips for the event: cooking oil only, bring cooking oil in a disposable container with a lid, and Lexington residents only (no businesses, please).

In charge of making the turkey this year? Check out Chef Tom’s tips for how to make Bourbonized Thanksgiving Turkey.

—

Subscribe to the Ace e-dition for Lexington news, arts, culture, food, and entertainment news delivered to your inbox every Thursday morning.

Call or email today to advertise online or in print in Ace, 859.225.4889, ads @ aceweekly. com.