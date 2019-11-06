What’s Open, What’s Closed on Veterans Day 2019

Veterans Day is almost here. What’s open and closed on Veterans Day 2019? What’s happening? Which restaurants are honoring veterans on that day?

Veterans Day is Monday, November 11 and is designated as a Federal Holiday.

What’s open and closed on Veterans Day 2019

Post offices will be closed on Monday in observance of Veterans Day. UPS and FedEx are delivering on this holiday.

Trash collection on Veterans Day will proceed as normal.

All Lexington Public Libraries will be open.

Lexington-Fayette Urban County Government offices will be open, but the Driver’s License Office will be closed.

District and Circuit Courts will be closed.

University of Kentucky campus is open and classes are on regular schedule.

LexTran will be on a regular schedule on Veterans Day.

Most banks will be closed; check with your local branch.

Grocery stores will be open.

What’s happening on Veterans Day 2019?

The Veterans Day Parade is Saturday, November 16 starting at 1 pm in downtown Lexington.

Veterans Resources United of Central/Southeastern Kentucky (VRUCK), of which the Lexington VA Health Care System is a member, hosts the Veterans Day Parade and Festival.

The Veterans Day Festival located at the Robert F. Stephens Courthouse runs during and after the parade until 6 pm.

Which restaurants are honoring veterans on Veterans Day 2019?

Veterans and active duty military can receive a complimentary dine-in entree from Applebee’s special menu.

Bluegrass Hospitality Group is celebrating Veterans Day all day with complimentary lunch from 11 am until 4 pm at Malone’s, Drake’s, Harry’s, and OBC Kitchen. Dine-in only.

Bluegrass Tool & Industrial hosts a Veterans Day lunch at their location on Monday, November 11 from 11 am until 1pm. $10 a plate and Veterans eat free (with proof of service) and all money raised goes towards the Wounded Warrior Project.

Chili’s is offering military personnel a complimentary entree from a menu of seven options including Just Bacon Burger and Chicken Crispers. Dine-in only.

Enjoy a double chocolate fudge Coca-Cola cake or pumpkin pie latte at Cracker Barrel.

Complimentary buffet meal for Veteran, active duty, and reservists at Golden Corral.

Complimentary lunch at Little Caesars with their four-slice pizza and 20-ounce beverage from 11 am until 2 pm.

Complimentary entree for Veterans and their spouse/parents at Logan’s Roadhouse on Sunday, November 10. You can choose from 10 entrees and dine-in only.

Red Lobster is offering a complimentary appetizer or dessert.

Red Robin is giving a complimentary Red Tavern Double Burger and bottomless fries to Veterans and active duty military all day on Monday, November 11. Dine-in only.

Texas Roadhouse will offer complimentary lunch to veterans and active duty military on Monday, November 11 from 11 am to 4 pm.

Enjoy a complimentary tour and tasting at Woodford Reserve Distillery for Veterans on Monday, November 11.

Must show proof of service.

