What’s Open, What’s Closed on Thanksgiving 2019 in Lexington

Thanksgiving is celebrated on Thursday, November 28, 2019.

Below is a compiled list of what’s open and closed in Lexington, KY for Thanksgiving 2019:



Lexington area banks will be closed in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday.

Lexington’s DMV will be closed on Thursday November 28.

Fayette District and Circuit Court will be closed on Thanksgiving Day and Friday, November 29.

Fayette County Clerk will be closed on November 28 and November 29.

Lexington Public Libraries close at 5 pm on Wednesday, November 27 and will be closed on Thanksgiving Day.

Major groceries like Meijer and Kroger will be open (some with special Thanksgiving hours). Sam’s Club and Costco are closed on Thanksgiving Day.

LexTran will operate on their regular Sunday schedule on November 28.

LexPark will not enforce meter regulations on Thanksgiving Day or the following day, November 29.

There will be no trash pickup on Thanksgiving Day and no trash pickup on Black Friday, following Thanksgiving Day in Fayette County. Makeup day is Wednesday, November 27.

Amazon will not deliver on Thanksgiving Day.

The U.S. post offices will be closed on Thanksgiving Day, November 28 and re-open on Black Friday, November 29.

USPS and FedEx will be closed in observance of Thanksgiving Day on Thursday, November 28.

No worries, whether you run low on the celery or forgot the can of fake snow, need some ice or an extension cord.

Below is a compiled list of what grocery stores are open and closed on Thanksgiving Day 2019:

Aldi will be closed on Thanksgiving Day.

Costco will be closed on Thanksgiving Day, but reopens at 9 am on Black Friday.

CVS Pharmacy is open regular hours on Thanksgiving and Black Friday.

Fresh Market will be open on Thanksgiving Day.

Most Lexington Krogers will be open with special hours on Thanksgiving, check with your location first.

Meijer in Lexington will be open on Thanksgiving starting at 6 am.

Sam’s Club will be closed on Thanksgiving Day, but their Black Friday sale starts at 7 am the following day.

Trader Joe’s will be closed on Thanksgiving Day.

The 24-hour Walgreens locations will also be open, while other locations will vary from store to store.

Whole Foods will be open from 7 am to 4 pm on Thanksgiving.

Redwood School will host Lexington’s annual Gobble Grease Toss on Friday, November 29 between 10 am and 2 pm.

Tips for the event: cooking oil only, bring cooking oil in a disposable container with a lid, and Lexington residents only (no businesses, please).

In charge of making the turkey this year? Check out Chef Tom’s tips for how to make bourbonized Thanksgiving turkey.

