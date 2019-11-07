What to do with your election yard signs

Elections just occurred in Lexington and with that means outdated or unwanted political yard signs. What can you do with them?

Don’t trash them, re-purpose them.

Lexington’s Department of Environmental Quality and Public Works is again collecting all unwanted political yard signs and stakes for reuse. Last year, they were able to collect 1,850 signs.

Both signs and stakes are not recyclable, so please do not put in blue carts. The signs can be reused by local businesses for art projects and the city can re-purpose the wire frames for Safe Streets yard signs.

Collection bins are at the following locations through Sunday, November 17:

Broomwagon Coffee + Bikes (800 North Limestone)

Gainesway Community Center (3460 Campus Way)

Good Foods Co-Op (455-D Southland Drive)

Government Center (200 East Main Street)

Kenwick Community Center (313 Owsley Avenue)

Lexington Senior Center (195 Life Lane)

Pivot Brewing (1400 Delaware Avenue)

West Sixth Brewing (501 West Sixth Street)

If you have a large number of signs, you can contact [email protected] to arrange a drop-off at the Government Center.

Collection sites are still being added. For an up-to-date list, visit www.LexingtonKY.gov/LiveGreen or follow @LiveGreenLex on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.

