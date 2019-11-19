What Stores are Open on Thanksgiving and Black Friday in Lexington, KY 2019

What Stores are Open on Thanksgiving and Black Friday in Lexington, KY...

Thanksgiving is right around the corner and that means Black Friday is too. When are stores opening on Black Friday this year?

Below is a compiled list of when stores open on Thanksgiving and Black Friday 2019:

At Home will be closed on Thanksgiving.

Barnes & Noble is closed on Thanksgiving, but will open its doors to customers at 8 a.m. on Black Friday.

Bath and Body Works opens at 6 am on Black Friday.

Most Best Buy locations will open at 5 pm on Thanksgiving until 1 am and then reopen at 8 am on Black Friday.

For the first time ever, Bed, Bath & Beyond is open on Thanksgiving at 5 pm and closes at midnight, but reopens at 6 am on Black Friday.

Big Lots is open Thanksgiving Day from 7 am to midnight.

Burlington opens at 7 am on Black Friday.

Cabela’s opens at 6 am on Thanksgiving and 5 am on Black Friday.

Cost Plus World Market is closed on Thanksgiving, but reopens the following day at 7 am.

Dick’s Sporting Goods will be open on Thanksgiving from 6 pm to 2 am before reopening on Black Friday at 5 am.

Five Below will open at 6 pm on Thanksgiving Day.

The Fayette Mall will be closed on Thanksgiving, but select stores will be open. The mall will open at 6 am on Black Friday.

Gordmans opens at 3 pm until 1 am on Thanksgiving Day, and reopens on Black Friday at 6 am.

Half Price Books will be closed.

Hobby Lobby will be closed.

Home Depot and Lowe’s will be closed on Thanksgiving Day.

Home Goods is closed on Thanksgiving Day, and reopens at 7 am on Black Friday.

JCPenney will open at 2 pm on Thanksgiving this year.

Kohl’s will open at 5 pm on Thanksgiving Day and remain open into Black Friday.

lululemon opens at 8 am on Black Friday.

Macy’s opens on Thanksgiving at 5 pm, but specific hours beyond that will vary from store to store.

Marshall’s will be closed on Thanksgiving, but will reopen on Black Friday at 7 am.

Michael’s will open at 6 pm to midnight on Thanksgiving, but will reopen at 7 am on Black Friday.

Office Depot and OfficeMax will both be closed.

Old Navy will open at 3 pm on Thanksgiving Day.

PetSmart will be closed on Thanksgiving.

Staples will be closed for the holiday.

Target opens at 5 pm on Thanksgiving Day until 1 am, and reopens on Black Friday at 7 am.

TJ Maxx will be closed for the holiday, but reopens on Black Friday at 7 am.

Ulta opens at 6 pm on Thanksgiving until midnight and reopens on Black Friday at 6 am.

Most Lexington Walmart locations will open at 6 pm on Thanksgiving Day and continue into Black Friday.

Don’t feel like cooking a Thanksgiving meal this year? Check out what restaurants are open on Thanksgiving Day.

Click here for a list of what’s open and closed on Thanksgiving, including a list of grocery stores.

Cooking at home? Where to recycle the grease from your Thanksgiving deep-fried turkey?

Redwood School will host Lexington’s annual Gobble Grease Toss on Friday, November 29 between 10 am and 2 pm. Tips for the event: cooking oil only, bring cooking oil in a disposable container with a lid, and Lexington residents only (no businesses, please).

In charge of making the turkey this year? Check out Chef Tom’s tips for how to make bourbonized Thanksgiving turkey.

___

For more Lexington, KY, Hamburg area news, subscribe to the Hamburg Journal digital newsletter.

To advertise in Hamburg Journal, call 859.268.0945