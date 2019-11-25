What Bars are Open on Thanksgiving 2019 in Lexington, KY?

After a long day of socializing and eating with friends and family, Thanksgiving evening might just call for a drink.

Are any bars open in Lexington on Thanksgiving 2019?

Below is a sampling of establishments where you can grab a drink on Thanksgiving in Lexington, KY:

Head to Banners for a Thanksgiving Eve Party featuring live music from Trippin Roots starting at 7 pm along with $5 Wild Turkey shots.

Bar Louie is hosting a Thanksgiving Eve Event on Wednesday, November 27 at 8 pm.

Bigg Blue Martini at the downtown Hilton is open from 3 pm to 1 am on Thanksgiving.

Brews-giving at Pies & Pints on Wednesday, November 27 at 6 pm.

The Burl Arcade is hosting their 2nd Annual Pinsgiving featuring free pin ball and drink specials on Wednesday, November 27 at 6 pm.

Chevy Chase Inn opens at 2 pm on Thanksgiving and stays open into Black Friday with drink specials throughout the nights.

Country Boy Brewing is open at the Georgetown Taproom on Thanksgiving from 5 pm to 11 pm.

Crumzz Bar and Grill is hosting Dranksgiving on Wednesday, November 27 at 10 pm.

Celebrate the start of the Thanksgiving holiday at Drake’s Lexington with their Pre-Feather Get Together featuring live music and drink specials starting at 6 pm on Wednesday, November 27.

Ethereal Brewing will open at 9 am on Friday, November 29 to kick off their 5th Anniversary weekend long festivities.

Make Thanksgiving Great Again at Fusion Brewing on the Wednesday before Thanksgiving at 3 pm. All pints will be $1 off from open to close.

The Garage is hosting a Well Takeover Thanksgiving Eve Event with drink specials and deals from 3 pm to late on Wednesday, November 27.

Gather On Main Lexington is closed for Thanksgiving.

HopCat will be closed on Thanksgiving Day.

Lockbox is open on Thanksgiving, and serving a four-course prix fixe menu starting at noon.

All Malone’s locations will be closed on Thanksgiving.

My Old Kentucky Foam in Georgetown is closed on Thanksgiving.

OBC Kitchen and Drake’s at Lansdowne are closed on Thanksgiving Day, but OBC Kitchen is hosting a $5 Happy Hour: Maker’s Mark Selections + Live Bottle Dipping on Friday, Novemebr 29 at 4 pm.

Oscar Diggs is closed for Thanksgiving.

Sedona Taphouse is hosting a Thanksgiving-Eve All Day Happy Hour on Wednesday, November 27 starting at 11 am.

Soundbar is open at 8 pm on Thanksgiving Day.

West Sixth will be closed for Thanksgiving.

Whiskey Bear is hosting a free Pre-Thanksgiving Party on Wednesday, November 27 at 6 pm. Bring your favorite snacks, games, and enjoy time with family, friends and loved ones while sippin’ on your favorite whiskey, cocktail or beer.