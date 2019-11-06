Warning Siren test in Lexington

The Lexington Emergency Management department is testing their network of outdoor warning sirens on Wednesday, November 6 at 10 am.

If you happen to live near a park or golf course, expect to hear the siren sound as a series of chimes followed by a voice saying “This is a test.”

This test is a regularly schedule one – THERE IS NO EMERGENCY – THIS IS FOR TESTING PURPOSES ONLY.

Please do not call 9-1-1 about the siren test.

Lexington’s outdoor siren system is designed to alert people who are outdoors. The siren system is NOT intended to alert those inside homes, apartments, or office buildings.

For more information about the warning system, click here.

