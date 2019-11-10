UK Football vs. University of Tennessee

Blue!

White!

Orange?

Just walking through downtown Lexington throughout the day on Saturday, November 9, Lexingtonians knew who was in town for the big football game later that night.

Tennessee fans flooded Lexington with their Orange and White gear ready to watch their Vols play the Wildcats of UK.

Even UK alums Josh Allen (Jacksonville Jaguars) and Terrence Jones (former Houston Rockets) had to come and watch this rivalry in person.

The biggest stat to come from the game is the fact that UK finally scored points on their opening drive.

Moving the ball all the way down the field from the UK 25, the cats were able to run-off 10:18 from the clock to get a touchdown.

Lynn Bowden (UK QB/WR), AJ Rose (UK RB), and Kavosiey Smoke (UK RB) combined for 75 yards to get that touchdown and put the cats on top of UT with 6 points. Chance Poore’s (UK K) point after touchdown was good to make it 7-0.

UT received the ball on their own 25 yard line after a touchback. They would end up going three and out, forcing them to punt. Josh Paschal (UK DL) ran after Paxton Brooks (UT P) and blocked the punt, allowing Drew Schlegel (UK TE/FB) to recover the ball on UT 26 yard line.

This recovery would set-up Smoke for a 22-yard rush touchdown to put UK up 13-0. With a block PAT, unfortunately this would be the last time UK would put points on the board.

The Vols wouldn’t get their first points until the second quarter with a field goal by Brent Cimaglia (UT PK). Making the score 13-3 going into the half. However, UT sidelines kept things interesting when the coaching staff got a penalty for Unsportsmanlike Conduct.

UT got the ball in the beginning of the third quarter on their own 25. They passed and ran the ball all the way down for a touchdown and a good PAT, making the score UK 13- UT 10.

The cats would go three and out, giving UT the ball back. This drive by the Vols would in fact be the nail in the coffin for UK. They went 68 yards to get another touchdown and go on top 13-17.

Bowden would end up rushing for 114 yards with 26 carries. He passed for 25 yards, throwing 7 attempts with 4 catches. With 8 carries, Smoke ran for 58 yards and one touchdown. Rose ran for 44 yards with 16 carries and one touchdown. The biggest catch for UK was by Josh Ali with a 12 yard reception.

The Final Score: UT 17 – UK 13

Next week (11/16) the University of Kentucky visit Vanderbilt at 3:30 pm.

by Claire Ramsay

—

