Trash Collection affected by rally at Rupp Arena

A large rally is scheduled for Monday, November 4 at Rupp Arena and major traffic jams are to be expected. Due to this, Waste Management has decided to move up the pickup schedule for trash on that day.

The changes are:

Commercial collections will begin at 3 a.m.

Residential collections will begin at 3:30 a.m.

The city’s recycling center will open at 3 a.m. and close at noon.

The E-waste facility will open at 8 a.m. and close at 3 p.m.

The Loan-a-Box program will pick-up and deliver boxes as early as possible. Phone reservations will taken during normal business hours but walk-in service will close at noon.

The Transfer Station will open at 3 a.m. and close at 3 p.m.