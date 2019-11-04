The annual Lexington FOF toy drive has begun

Each year, the Fraternal Order of Firefighters, or FOF, hosts a toy drive throughout November in hopes to donate these toys to children. This year is not different.

The drive began on Monday, November 4 and will run until Thursday, November 21.

Last year’s Toy Program served more than 2,200 children and this year their goal is to exceed that amount. Donations are accepted at all Lexington Fire Stations either through an individual donation, church, community, or business.

A variety of toys such as dolls, bikes, balls, action figures, games, and more are accepted for boys and girls ages 0-12. Toys should be new and unwrapped.

Hours of drop are:

Monday – Wednesday: 9 am until 2 pm

Thursday – 9 am until 7 pm

Friday – Sunday: Closed

