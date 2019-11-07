Part of Manchester Street to be closed for several months

Starting on November 11, part of Manchester Street will be closed for sewer work.

The replacement of 1,500 feet of trunk sewer on Manchester Street will force the road to close to traffic between Oliver Lewis Way and the railroad crossing near Driscoll Street.

Construction is expected to extend through May 2020. There will be a marked detour to route drivers from Oliver Lewis Way to Versailles Road to South Forbes Road. Businesses in the construction zone will remain open and be accessible via South Forbes Road.

“The current sewer was installed over 50 years ago,” said Charles Martin, director of the Division of Water Quality. “We are replacing the clay pipe with PVC, which will greatly improve the condition of the line and bring it up to current standards.” The original sanitary sewer upstream of Oliver Lewis Way was replaced earlier this decade during roadway improvements.

The project will also replace part of the sewer line on Willard Street and some lines that serve properties in the construction zone. Sewer service in the area will be maintained throughout construction.

—

Subscribe to the Ace e-dition for Lexington news, arts, culture, food, and entertainment news delivered to your inbox.

Call today to advertise in Ace, 859.225.4889