LEXPARK brings back annual holiday program

Each year LEXPARK, Lexington Parking Authority, puts on a holiday fundraising program for the community. What is it? How do you participate in this program?

LEXPARK is once again hosting their “Food for Fines” holiday program beginning Monday, November 25 and lasting until Friday, December 20.

Customers who bring in 10 cans of food will receive $15 off any parking citation. Those with multiple citations may bring in as many cans as they wish to receive the $15 credit for every 10 cans. Even past due citations are eligible for this program.

Every item received at LEXPARK will be donated to God’s Pantry Food Bank. They suggest donating large 14-15 oz cans of vegetables or protein items such as canned meat, beans, or peanut butter.

“This is our sixth year of conducting the Food for Fines initiative because each and every year the support of our community to help our less fortunate citizens is overwhelming. The Board and staff of LEXPARK are honored to serve such a caring community and to continue this program for many years,” said Parking Authority Chairman James Frazier.

During the past five years, LEXPARK has collected more than 39,500 food items which is the equivalent of 19 tons or 30,000 meals.

LEXPARK does reserve the right to revoke a customer’s participation in this program at any time. Their office is located at 122 North Broadway.

