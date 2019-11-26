Lexington Home & Garden News – December 2019

Let’s Recycle
Whole Foods in The Summit at Fritz Farm is now accepting recyclables.
Accepted materials:
- Plastics#1,2,3,4,5,&7
- Aluminum cans
- Paper/Magazine
- Glass
- Cardboard
- Corks and papyrus greeting cards
- Electronic Waste
NOT accepted:
- Styrofoam/#6 plastics
- Compostable dish ware/Containers
- Food/Liquids
- Recycling contaminated with food waste or liquids
- Construction waste
Holiday Trash Collection
- Christmas Eve: Tuesday, December 24, 2019 Makeup day: Monday, December 23, 2019 Makeup day precedes the holiday.
- Christmas Day: Wednesday, December 25, 2019 No Makeup Date Required
- New Year’s Day: Wednesday, January 1, 2020 No Makeup Date Required
25 Years with Hager Cabinets
Join Hager Cabinets at their Grand Re-Opening from 9 am to 1 pm on Saturday, December 7 to celebrate 25 years of business in Lexington. 1300 E. New Circle Rd. Ste. 190
