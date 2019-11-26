Lexington Home & Garden News – December 2019

Let’s Recycle

Whole Foods in The Summit at Fritz Farm is now accepting recyclables. Accepted materials: Plastics#1,2,3,4,5,&7

Aluminum cans

Paper/Magazine

Glass

Cardboard

Corks and papyrus greeting cards

Electronic Waste NOT accepted: Styrofoam/#6 plastics

Compostable dish ware/Containers

Food/Liquids

Recycling contaminated with food waste or liquids

Construction waste

Holiday Trash Collection Christmas Eve : Tuesday, December 24, 2019 Makeup day: Monday, December 23, 2019 Makeup day precedes the holiday.

: Tuesday, December 24, 2019 Makeup day: Monday, December 23, 2019 Makeup day precedes the holiday. Christmas Day : Wednesday, December 25, 2019 No Makeup Date Required

: Wednesday, December 25, 2019 No Makeup Date Required New Year’s Day: Wednesday, January 1, 2020 No Makeup Date Required 25 Years with Hager Cabinets

Join Hager Cabinets at their Grand Re-Opening from 9 am to 1 pm on Saturday, December 7 to celebrate 25 years of business in Lexington. 1300 E. New Circle Rd. Ste. 190

This article also appears on page 18 of the December 2019 print edition of Ace Weekly.

