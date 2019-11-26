Lexington Home & Garden News – December 2019

Lexington Home & Garden News – December 2019

Let’s Recycle
Whole Foods in The Summit at Fritz Farm is now accepting recyclables.

Accepted materials:

  • Plastics#1,2,3,4,5,&7
  • Aluminum cans
  • Paper/Magazine
  • Glass
  • Cardboard
  • Corks and papyrus greeting cards
  • Electronic Waste

NOT accepted:

  • Styrofoam/#6 plastics
  • Compostable dish ware/Containers
  • Food/Liquids
  • Recycling contaminated with food waste or liquids
  • Construction waste

garbage truck with a trash collector on the side: Presidents' DayHoliday Trash Collection

  • Christmas Eve: Tuesday, December 24, 2019 Makeup day: Monday, December 23, 2019 Makeup day precedes the holiday.
  • Christmas Day: Wednesday, December 25, 2019 No Makeup Date Required
  • New Year’s Day: Wednesday, January 1, 2020 No Makeup Date Required

25 Years with Hager Cabinets
Join Hager Cabinets at their Grand Re-Opening from 9 am to 1 pm on Saturday, December 7 to celebrate 25 years of business in Lexington. 1300 E. New Circle Rd. Ste. 190

 

This article also appears on page 18 of the December 2019 print edition of Ace Weekly.

