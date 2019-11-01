Lexington Home and Garden News – November 2019

Bids for Builds

Lexington Habitat for Humanity invites you to join them at Relic in the Distillery District from 6-8 pm on Thursday, November 14 for the Bids 4 Builds Launch Party. Bids 4 Builds is an online silent auction, benefiting Lexington Habitat for Humanity, where you can shop for unique gifts and experiences while helping support affordable housing. The auction is open to the public and runs from 6 pm on Thursday, November 14 through 10 pm on Monday, November 25. Bids can be placed at www.bids- 4builds.com

Tree Hop

Take part in the final planting event for Branching Out! Branching Out is the city’s effort to plant at 20 sites throughout Lexington to recognize the 20 years of Reforest the Bluegrass (trees, gloves, and tools provided). West Sixth Brewing hosts a wrap-up party afterwards at 6 pm.

Round1—1pm 2048 Deauville Drive & 1816 Versailles Road

Round2—3pm 621 Parkside & Wolf Run Park (1616 Maywick View Lane)

Round3—5pm Coolavin Park (550 West 6th Street)

Winter Flower School

Join Three Toads Farm in Winchester for the ultimate winter flower workshop experience on Saturday, November 16 beginning at 9 am. Guests get first dibs on their specialty bulbs and create four beautiful projects. Leaf Collection

That sucking sound you hear? The 2019 vacuum leaf collection program is scheduled to begin on Monday, November 4. The vacuum pickup is offered once a year for single-family homes that receive city waste collection service.