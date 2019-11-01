Lexington Holiday Guide – November 2019

Friday Nov 1

Forcht Bank needs your help to “Stick a Forcht in Hunger” this holiday season. You can drop off non-perishable food items to any Forcht Bank location through December 19 to be donated to local food pantries.

My Favorite Things in Hamburg hosts a Christmas Open House first weekend in November.

Peppermints & Pearls – A Holiday Shopping Boutique is at Lexington Christian Academy from 5:30 – 9 pm on Friday, Nov 1, and from 10 am to 3 pm on Saturday, Nov 2. All proceeds will benefit the “Lexington Christian Academy Celebrate Teachers Christmas Fund.”

Sunday Nov 3

The Lexington Hot Cider Hustle 5K is on Sunday, November 3 at the Kentucky Horse Park at 9 am.

Lexington Art League is hosting a Fall Back Art Swap on Sunday, November 3 at 2 pm.

The Mt. Sterling Merchants Christmas Open House is Friday, November 8 at 10 am with special sales, refreshments, and door prizes at participating locations. (thru Nov 9).

Saturday Nov 9

Join Bluegrass Regional Marketplace on November 9 from 11 pm until 4 pm for their Holiday Vendor Market. There are a variety of handmade and KY Proud vendors lined up perfect for all your holiday gift shopping.