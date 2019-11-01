Lexington Holiday Guide – November 2019

Tis the season for holiday events. Below is a sampling of activities happening around the Lexington area in November 2019.
Friday Nov 1
Forcht Bank needs your help to “Stick a Forcht in Hunger” this holiday season. You can drop off non-perishable food items to any Forcht Bank location through December 19 to be donated to local food pantries.
My Favorite Things in Hamburg hosts a Christmas Open House first weekend in November.
Peppermints & Pearls – A Holiday Shopping Boutique is at Lexington Christian Academy from 5:30 – 9 pm on Friday, Nov 1, and from 10 am to 3 pm on Saturday, Nov 2. All proceeds will benefit the “Lexington Christian Academy Celebrate Teachers Christmas Fund.”
Sunday Nov 3
The Lexington Hot Cider Hustle 5K is on Sunday, November 3 at the Kentucky Horse Park at 9 am.
Lexington Art League is hosting a Fall Back Art Swap on Sunday, November 3 at 2 pm.
The Mt. Sterling Merchants Christmas Open House is Friday, November 8 at 10 am with special sales, refreshments, and door prizes at participating locations. (thru Nov 9).
Saturday Nov 9
Join Bluegrass Regional Marketplace on November 9 from 11 pm until 4 pm for their Holiday Vendor Market. There are a variety of handmade and KY Proud vendors lined up perfect for all your holiday gift shopping.
The Midway Old Fashioned Christmas Holiday Kick-off begins Saturday, November 9 from 10 am until 5 pm. (thru December 14)
Friday Nov 15
The Annual Christmas Breakfast and Red Kettle Campaign Kickoff is Friday, November 15 at the Hilton Kentucky Grand Ballroom from 8 am until 9:30 am.
The Lexington Junior League Holly Day Market at the Lexington Convention Center beginning on Friday, November 15 at 10 am. (thru Nov 17)
Saturday Nov 16
Kick off the holidays with Berea Makers Market at the Russel Acton Folk Center near Old Town Berea on Saturday November 16th at 11 am.
Joseph-Beth Booksellers is hosting their Gives Back Partner Event with The Lexington Children’s Theater’s The Best Christmas Pageant Ever on Saturday, November 16 at 11 am.
Sunday Nov 17
The Kentucky Holly Jolly Christmas Expo is Sunday, November 17 from noon to 4 pm at DoubleTree Suites on Richmond Road.
Mr. and Mrs. Claus are making a stop at the market again this year on Sunday, November 17 from 11 am until 2 pm. Bring your little ones to get their picture with the big guy.
Saturday Nov 23
Browse numerous vendors offering their hand-made crafts during the Spindletop Hall Open House and Craft Fair on Saturday, November 23 at 10 am.
The Living Arts and Science Center is hosting Movie Magic Discovery Saturday featuring a Holiday Art Fair on Saturday, November 23 at 10 am.
Head out to The Plantory for ROCK’s (Roller Derby of Central Kentucky) 8th Annual Holiday Bazaar featuring a variety of vendors, a bake sale, and a silent auction on Saturday, November 23 at 10 am.
The Lexington Art League introduces a brand new one day holiday market exclusively for Kentucky artists on Saturday, November 23 from noon until 7 pm at Loudoun House.
Head to the Kentucky Horse Park on Saturday, November 23 for Southern Lights Stroll 5K at 6:15 pm.
Sunday Nov 24
Work up an appetite for Thanksgiving dinner with the 4th Annual Gobbler Half Marathon on Sunday, November 24, 2019 at 8:30 am at Mereworth Farm in West Lexington.
Wednesday Nov 27
Lexington Rescue Mission’s Community Thanksgiving Dinner is Wednesday, November 27 at 4 pm.
Thursday Nov 28
HAPPY THANKSGIVING
Black Friday Nov 29
Don’t want to fight that late night or early morning black Friday shopping crowd? Head to Falling Springs in Versailles for a Black Friday Mission Run 5K starting at 12 am on Friday, November 29.
The 26th Annual Southern Lights holiday festival will return to the Kentucky Horse Park on Friday November 29 through December 31 at 5:30 pm.
The Gobble Grease Toss is at the Redwood Cooperative School, from 10 am til 2 pm. Lexington residents can bring cooking oil in a disposable container with a lid.
Santa and the Mayor will light the tree in Triangle Park on November 29. Festivities are from 3pm-7pm.
Saturday Nov 30
On Saturday, November 30, Singletary Center for the Arts presents Moscow Ballet’s Great Russian Nutcracker at 7 pm.
The Lexington Children’s Theater begin their holiday season with The Best Christmas Pageant Ever on November 30 at 2 pm
For Thanksgiving dining options, visit aceweekly.com.
