Lexington Holiday Guide – December 2019

‘Tis the season for holiday events. Below is a sampling of activities happening around the Lexington area in December 2019.

Sunday, Dec 1

Visit Santa for photo ops throughout December at The Summit at Fritz Farm beginning on Sunday, Dec 1 at 1 pm. Santa’s workshop is located between lululemon and Texas de Brazil.

Get your picture taken with Santa Claus at Joseph-Beth Booksellers beginning Sunday, December 1. Book online to reserve your spot.

Forage hosts a Lexington Wreath Making Workshop with State & Arrow Design Company on Sunday, December 1 at 4 pm. All materials are provided.

Stroll through the Kentucky Horse Park and experience their traditional Southern Lights now thru December 31.

BIA’s annual Operation Military Cheer is happening until December 12. Unwrapped donations (toys, clothing, shoes, coats) can be dropped off at the BIA office. Items will be distributed to families and children of deployed and non-deployed military personnel in need.

Monday, Dec 2

Christmas Card Calligraphy at Water & Oak in The Summit is on Monday, December 2 at 6 pm.

Bring your furry friend to Fayette Mall for Pet Pictures with Santa on Monday, December 2 at 6 pm.

Thursday, Dec 5

The annual Holiday Sip & Shop event at Cork & Barrel is on Thursday, December 5 at 5:30 pm.

Have tea with the performers of The Nutcracker from the Lexington Ballet Company at The Kentucky Castle on Thursday, December 5 at 2 pm.

Friday, Dec 6

Experience Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol at Waveland Historic Site on Friday, December 6 at 7 pm. (Dec 7, 8, 13, 14, 15, 20, 21)

Saturday, Dec 7

The Lexington Christmas Parade is Saturday, December 7 beginning at 11 am.

The Reindeer Ramble is at Keeneland on Saturday, December 7 at 9 am.

Leash up your pup and come celebrate with Hollywood Feed for a Milk and Cookies Pawty on Saturday, December 7 at 9 am. Enjoy treats for you and you dog, along with a photo area for Christmas card pictures.

Wear your PJs and get into the Christmas spirit with PJ Polar Express Story Circle at Ashland, The Henry Clay Estate on Saturday, December 7 at 10 am. Admission includes snack, gift, and unique photo opportunity.

In support of Marine Corp Toys for Tots campaign, Santa is flying into the Aviation Museum of Kentucky on Saturday, December 7 at 1 pm. Bring a toy donation for admission and get your picture taken with the man in red.

Sunday, Dec 8

Enjoy a horse drawn carriage ride at Hamburg Pavilion on Sunday, December 8 from 1 pm until 3:30 pm. Pick up and drop off is at the gazebo between Ted’s Montana Grill and Victoria’s Secret.

Monday, Dec 9

The volunteers behind Jarrett’s Joy Cart are bringing the annual Holiday Store to Kentucky Children’s Hospital on Monday, December 9 at 1 pm. Patients have the opportunity to “shop” for gifts for their parents and families while a group of volunteers wrap them.

Williams Sonoma at The Summit hosts a Christmas Decorating Cookie Class on Monday, December 9 at 6 pm.

Wednesday, Dec 11

Join Fayette Mall for their traditional Big Blue Santa on Wednesday, December 11 from 6 pm until 9 pm. Have your picture made with Santa in his Kentucky Blue suit along with the Kentucky Wildcat mascots.

Saturday, Dec 14

Join Forcht Bank in Hamburg for their annual Pancakes with Santa on Saturday, December 14 from 9 am until 11 am. Enjoy breakfast, reindeer games, ornament making, balloons, and Santa! Proceeds benefit Visually Impaired Preschool Services.

The Kentucky Ballet Theater performs The Nutcracker beginning on Saturday, December 14 at the Lexington Opera House. Other show dates are December 15, 21, and 22.

Sunday, Dec 15

Enjoy a horse drawn carriage ride at Hamburg Pavilion on Sunday, December 15 from 1 pm until 3:30 pm.

Friday, Dec 20

Nutcracker in One Act presented by Bluegrass Youth Ballet is at the Singletary Center for the Arts on Friday, December 20 at 7 pm.

Sunday, Dec 22

Horse drawn carriage rides at Hamburg Pavilion are on Sunday, December 22 from 1 pm until 3:30 pm.

Monday, Dec 23

Celebrate Christmas with “The Night Before Christmas Eve” Dinner in the Grand Ballroom with Santa at the Kentucky Castle on Monday, December 23 at 6 pm. Enjoy a chef’s table dinner, social seating, entertaining story time with Santa, and photo opportunities.

Tuesday, Dec 24

Join Santa & Mrs. Claus on Christ-mas Eve for a special performance and telling of “The Night Before Christmas” at Santa’s Workshop in the Dillard’s Court at Fayette Mall at 8 am and noon.

Tuesday, Dec 31

Ring in the New Year with the Lexington Philharmonic and Byron Stripling at the Lexington Opera House on Tuesday, December 31 at 7:30 pm.

December 2019

