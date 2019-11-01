Lexington Health and Outdoors News and Events – November 2019

Lexington Health and Outdoors News and Events – November 2019

NEWS

Go Red for Women!
One in three. That’s the price women pay for cardiovascular disease. While nearly 80 percent of cardiac events can be prevented, cardiovascular diseases continue to be a woman’s greatest health threat, claiming the lives of 1 in 3 women.

red dressA woman you know and love may be affected by cardiovascular diseases — at any age. Heart disease is the No. 1 killer of women, claiming more lives each year than all forms of cancer combined. By making a commitment to stand with the American Heart Association’s Go Red for Women movement — women every- where are coming together to take action to end heart disease and stroke in women.

Join the Go Red for Women Experience luncheon on November 8 at the Lexington Convention Center.

 

Healthiest Place to Live
According to a new study conducted by SmartAsset, Fayette County is one of the healthiest places to live, ranking third in Kentucky. The study is based on metrics such as length of life, health behaviors, and access to health care. The county has a vast majority of primary care physicians per 100,000 residents (124), which places it No. 1 in the state. It also had favorable low scores for adult smokers (18.8%) and obesity (28.1%).

 

A Perfect Match
CHI Saint Joseph Health Lexington and the Cleveland Clinic Cancer Center announced a formal affiliation to expand access to specialized cancer treatments.

two men in suits talking

 

RUN FOR IT!

Nov 2     Game Set Dash 5K, 8:30 am, Bluegrass Racquet Club

Nov 2     West Sixth Farm 10k Trail Run, 3:15 pm, Frankfort, KY

Nov 2     Veterans VA5K, 11 am, Lexington Veterans Affairs Medical Center (Leestown Rd.)

Nov 3     Hot Cider Hustle 5K, 9 am, Kentucky Horse Park

Nov 9     God & Country 5K, 9 am, Coldstream Park

Nov 23   Southern Lights Stroll 5K, 6:15 pm, Kentucky Horse Park

Nov 24   Gobbler Half Marathon, 10K & 5K, 8:30 am, Mereworth Farm

Nov 28   Wild Turkey 5K, 8:30 am, Lake Reba Park (Richmond)

Nov 29   Black Friday Mission Run 5K, midnight, Fallings Springs (Versailles)

 

This article also appears on page 13 of the November 2019 print edition of Ace Weekly.

