Lexington Health and Outdoors News and Events – November 2019

Go Red for Women!

One in three. That’s the price women pay for cardiovascular disease. While nearly 80 percent of cardiac events can be prevented, cardiovascular diseases continue to be a woman’s greatest health threat, claiming the lives of 1 in 3 women.

A woman you know and love may be affected by cardiovascular diseases — at any age. Heart disease is the No. 1 killer of women, claiming more lives each year than all forms of cancer combined. By making a commitment to stand with the American Heart Association’s Go Red for Women movement — women every- where are coming together to take action to end heart disease and stroke in women.