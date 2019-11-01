Lexington Health and Outdoors News and Events – November 2019

NEWS
Go Red for Women!
One in three. That’s the price women pay for cardiovascular disease. While nearly 80 percent of cardiac events can be prevented, cardiovascular diseases continue to be a woman’s greatest health threat, claiming the lives of 1 in 3 women.
A woman you know and love may be affected by cardiovascular diseases — at any age. Heart disease is the No. 1 killer of women, claiming more lives each year than all forms of cancer combined. By making a commitment to stand with the American Heart Association’s Go Red for Women movement — women every- where are coming together to take action to end heart disease and stroke in women.
Join the Go Red for Women Experience luncheon on November 8 at the Lexington Convention Center.
Healthiest Place to Live
According to a new study conducted by SmartAsset, Fayette County is one of the healthiest places to live, ranking third in Kentucky. The study is based on metrics such as length of life, health behaviors, and access to health care. The county has a vast majority of primary care physicians per 100,000 residents (124), which places it No. 1 in the state. It also had favorable low scores for adult smokers (18.8%) and obesity (28.1%).
A Perfect Match
CHI Saint Joseph Health Lexington and the Cleveland Clinic Cancer Center announced a formal affiliation to expand access to specialized cancer treatments.
RUN FOR IT!
Nov 2 Game Set Dash 5K, 8:30 am, Bluegrass Racquet Club
Nov 2 West Sixth Farm 10k Trail Run, 3:15 pm, Frankfort, KY
Nov 2 Veterans VA5K, 11 am, Lexington Veterans Affairs Medical Center (Leestown Rd.)
Nov 3 Hot Cider Hustle 5K, 9 am, Kentucky Horse Park
Nov 9 God & Country 5K, 9 am, Coldstream Park
Nov 23 Southern Lights Stroll 5K, 6:15 pm, Kentucky Horse Park
Nov 24 Gobbler Half Marathon, 10K & 5K, 8:30 am, Mereworth Farm
Nov 28 Wild Turkey 5K, 8:30 am, Lake Reba Park (Richmond)
Nov 29 Black Friday Mission Run 5K, midnight, Fallings Springs (Versailles)
_______________________________________________________________________
This article also appears on page 13 of the November 2019 print edition of Ace Weekly.
Subscribe to the Ace e-dition for Lexington news, arts, culture, food, and entertainment news delivered to your inbox.
Call today to advertise in Ace, 859.225.4889