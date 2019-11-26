Lexington Health and Outdoors News and Events – December 2019

NEWS

New medical center coming to Hamburg

Baptist Health Lexington has announced plans for a new medical center in Hamburg that will be open by 2023. The center will span more than a 100 acres at Polo Club Blvd near Man O’ War Blvd and I-75. It is estimated to create between 600-700 new jobs for this area. The plans still have to be approved by the Urban County Planning Commission.

Mark your 2020 Calendars!

The UK organization, DanceBlue, has announced the dance marathon is Saturday, February 29 beginning at 8 pm. The 24 hour marathon is in Memorial Coliseum. To date, DanceBlue has raised more than $15 million for the Golden Matrix Fund which supports the Kentucky Children’s Hospital.

Let’s go Pink

Lexus of Lexington presented a $5,000 check to the Saint Joseph Hospital Foundation from their Pink Purchase Program.

Yes, Mamm! gets a grant

The Saint Joseph Hospital Foundation, Yes Mamm!, has just been awarded a $21,450 grant by the Lexington Cancer Foundation. This grant is to be used for DigniCap Scalp Cooling Systems for all women receiving chemotherapy for breast cancer.

EVENTS

Thursday, Dec 5

If you are a mother or caregiver to a child with Congenital Heart Defects (CHD), join Porter Memorial Baptist Church for their Heart Moms Connect on Thursday, December 5 at 7 pm.

Friday, Dec 6

Visit Sullivan University in Lexington for their Health Career Expo and learn how to turn that caring and commitment into a stable job on Friday, December 6 at 9 am.

Saturday, Dec 7

The YMCA’s annual Reindeer Ramble at Keeneland is on Saturday, December 7 beginning at 9 am.

Join registered dietitians from Lexington-Fayette County Health Department for a fun holiday cooking how-to at the Hamburg Library on Saturday, December 7 at noon. Learn how to make simple healthy holiday appetizers, sides, drinks, and sweet treats.

Tuesday, Dec 10

The Empowerment Series for Women with Cancer at Central Baptist Church Lexington is designed to help free women diagnosed with any cancer from stress and fear as much as possible. To help provide them with the tools and encouragement needed to live life to the fullest. Class is on Tuesday, December 10 at 6 pm.

Wednesday, Dec 11

Dancers from the Kentucky Ballet Theatre are performing scenes from The Nutcracker in the atrium of Chandler Hospital on Wednesday, December 11 at noon.

Friday, Dec 13

UK HealthCare Circle of Love committee members are helping Santa Claus load school buses and vans with gifts for hundreds of local children and families needing assistance during the holiday season on Friday, December 13 at 8:30 am.

Saturday, Dec 14

The 6th Annual Stache & Sweater Dash 5K is on Saturday, December 14 at 10am at Spindletop Hall in North Lexington.

Thursday, Dec 19

Stages is a monthly support group at the UK Markey Cancer Center for lung cancer patients and caregivers to discuss their successes, challenges, and hopes. The December meeting is on Thursday, December 19 at 11 am.

Friday, Dec 20

Singers from the UK Opera Theatre are singing carols in the atrium of Chandler Hospital presented on Friday, December 10 at noon.

This article also appears on page 13 of the December 2019 print edition of Ace Weekly.

