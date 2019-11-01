Lexington Community News – November 2019

Free Ride

There is such a thing as a free ride, and Lextran will be offering them on Tuesday, Nov. 5 to increase access to polling locations on Election Day. “Exercising your right to vote should not be hindered by a lack of transpor- tation,” said Carrie Butler, Lextran General Manager. “That is why we are offering free rides on Election Day, to better connect people to their polling locations and empower them to partic- ipate in these important elections.” If you need assistance planning your trip, please call Lextran Customer Service at 859-253-INFO (4636).

Take a Seat

Rupp Arena unveiled brand new seat backs for the upper arena (Sections 211 through 217 and 228 through 234), just in time for the 2019- 2020 basketball season. In Memory

Lexington philanthropist and businessman, Warren Rosenthal, has died. He began his business career in 1948 at Jerry’s Restaurant. He would later become the Chief Executive Officer and President at Jerrico, developing the Long John Silver’s seafood chain.

Saint Joe and Cleveland Clinic

CHI Saint Joseph Health Lexington and the Cleveland Clinic Cancer Center announced a formal affiliation to expand access to specialized cancer treatments. New Shillito Park

Parks and Recreation held a community wide ribbon cutting and unveiling of the new playground at Shillito Park. City government officials were on hand, including Mayor Linda Gorton, to give some facts about the rebuild and also help usher in a new playground for the next generation. Railbird 2020

Railbird Festival has announced that it will return to Keeneland for 2020 and is scheduled for August 22 and August 23. Homerun

Transylvania University baseball has announced that they will use the Legends ballpark for their 2020 season. New Joseph-Beth

Joseph-Beth Booksellers unveiled their new upgrades to the upstairs of the bookstore with an open house and ribbon cutting. This is phase one of the remodel, and two more are planned for 2020. Scooters

Scooters hit the streets from Lime and Spin. Scooters will only work inside New Circle Road. Electric scooters are only allowed on the road and bike lanes, as it’s illegal to use e-scooters on sidewalks.

