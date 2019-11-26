Lexington Community News – December 2019

Helping to End Hunger

Kroger recently donated $75,000 to God’s Pantry to help with their Zero Hunger program.

Food for Fines

LEXPARK is sponsoring their “Food for Fines” holiday program through Friday, December 20.

500 Turkeys

Restaurateur Jeff Ruby donated 500 turkeys to Lexington Fire and Police Department families as a thank you for all they do to keep the community safe.

Sandwiches

On December 16, enjoy 25% off all made-to-order sandwiches 5-7 pm at Good Foods celebrating the round-up program partners. December’s featured organizations include God’s Pantry Food Bank and the Good Foods.

Under Construction

The replacement of 1,500 feet of trunk sewer on Manchester Street closes the street to thru traffic between Oliver Lewis Way and the railroad crossing near Driscoll Street. Construction is expected to extend through May 2020.

Sold

Marriott Griffin Gate Resort and Spa has sold with a deal expected to be complete in December, and renovations to follow.

Public Art Input Meetings

The Public Arts Commission is host-ing a series of focus group gather-ings throughout the community to get public input regarding the public art master plan. Meetings are once a month on Tues-days at 5:30 pm.

Dec 13 – Northside Public Library (focus on communities of color and social change)

Jan 14 – Lyric Theatre (focus on artists and art organizations)

Feb 4 – Portofino Restaurant (focus on business and business leaders)

Mar 26 – Meadowthorpe Park

Post Office Holiday Schedule

The Post Office has released a shipment deadline to make sure all of your gifts make it on time.

Dec. 9 — APO/FPO/DPO (ZIP Code 093 only) Priority Mail and First-Class Mail

Dec. 11 — APO/FPO/DPO (all other ZIP Codes) Priority Mail and First-Class Mail

Dec. 14 — USPS Retail Ground

Dec. 18 — APO/FPO/DPO (except ZIP Code 093) USPS Priority Mail Express

Dec. 20 — First-Class Mail (includ-ing greeting cards)

Dec. 20 — First-Class packages (up to 15.99 ounces)

Dec. 21 — Priority Mail

Dec. 23 — Priority Mail Express

