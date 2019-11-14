How to get Kiss Tickets for Rupp Arena

It’s official Rock n roll legends KISS are coming to Rupp Arena on February 13. They also announced the rest of the last legs of their final tour, the END OF THE ROAD TOUR. The END OF ROAD TOUR will officially come to a close on July 21, 2021 at a NY location yet to be named. KISS will be offering VIP experiences and special KISS Army fan presales.

KISS Meet & Greet Experiences will be available Tuesday, November 19 at 10am through 10pm at kissonline.com. KISS Army fan club presales will begin Wednesday, November 20 at 10am until Thursday, November 21 at 10pm. Visit www.kissonline.com for more information.

Tickets to the general public will go on sale starting Friday, November 22 at 10am local time at LiveNation.com, Lexington Center Ticket Office or (859) 233-3535.

Citi is the official presale credit card of the END OF THE ROAD TOUR. As such, Citi cardmembers will have access to purchase presale tickets beginning Wednesday, November 20 at 12pm until Thursday, November 21 at 10pm through Citi EntertainmentSM. For complete Citi presale details visit www.citientertainment.com.

“All that we have built and all that we have conquered over the past four decades could never have happened without the millions of people worldwide who’ve filled clubs, arenas and stadiums over those years. This will be the ultimate celebration for those who’ve seen us and a last chance for those who haven’t. KISS Army, we’re saying goodbye on our final tour with our biggest show yet and we’ll go out the same way we came in… Unapologetic and Unstoppable,” said KISS.

