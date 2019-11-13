It’s about time, will Kentucky commit to Daylight Savings year-round?

Kentucky is among a growing number of states with hopes to remain on Daylight Savings time year-round.

That’s right. This would mean even during the winter months, there would be an extra hour of darkness in the morning and an extra hour of daylight in the evening.

A bill with similar intent was pre-filed in Frankfort before the 2020 General Assembly’s Regular Session. Since then, it has gained bipartisan support, as well as equal support from legislators in the Eastern and Central time zones.

Since August, more than 35 other states have proposed going to year-round daylight saving time. States are allowed under U.S. law to opt-out of changing from standard time, but they are not allowed to use daylight savings time permanently.

After the first arrival of snow and shockingly low temperatures in early November, we’re left wondering “why doesn’t Kentucky stay on ‘summer time’ year-round?”

