Is KISS coming to Lexington, KY?

Rumor has it that KISS is making a pit stop in Lexington, KY on their ‘End of the Road’ world tour.

The band reportedly announced 75 new dates for 2020 via television screens on their Kiss Kruise, which ran from October 30 to November 4.

The new dates, including the Lexington stop, was confirmed after Three Sides of the Coin KISS Podcast tweeted photos of the Kiss Kruise screens.

2020 United States Leg 1 Tour Dates

KISS is coming to Lexington, KY on February 13, 2020. No venues have been announced yet.

The band will begin their 2020 Farewell Tour journey with Leg 1 of the U.S. tour dates. Then they will head to venues in South America and Europe, and double-back to the U.S. for the final stretch.

After a performance on the Kiss Kruise, Paul Stanley (Starchild) announced the the ‘End of the Road’ will end in New York City on July 17, 2021.

