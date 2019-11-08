Go Red For Women Experience hosted in Lexington

Fifteen years ago, Go Red For Women was created to raise awareness among women about their greatest health threat: heart disease.

Since then, the Go Red for Women Experience continues to serve as the cornerstone event of the Go Red For Women movement in local communities.

The 2019 Go Red for Women Experience took place in Lexington on Friday, November 8 at Lexington Convention Center.

The annual event featured a discovery village and a luncheon hosted by American Heart Association Lexington, CHI Saint Joseph Health, and Passport Health Plan. Kentucky State University alumna Dr. Karen M. R. Townsend was the keynote speaker for this year’s luncheon.

